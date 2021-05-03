Zara Beauty Is Finally Here!

High street giant Zara is debuting its first ever beauty collection on May 12—and like its fashion offering, it’s both on-trend and affordable. The product line for eyes, lips, face, and nails, created in conjunction with legendary British makeup artist Diane Kendal, boasts clean formulas, refillable packaging, and over 130 colors. Products will range from $7 to $25, with refills starting at $5.

To celebrate the highly-anticipated launch, Zara enlisted nine of the most prolific photographers in the industry to create the campaign imagery: Steven Meisel, David Sims, Marilyn Minter, Oliver Hadlee Pearch, Zoë Ghertner, Craig McDean, Nadine Ijewere, Mario Sorrenti, and Fabien Baron. And just like each of the aforementioned has a distinctive and different style, the beauty products on offer cater for everyone from the au naturel minimalist to the color-loving experimentalist.

For lips, there are four different lipsticks: the Ultimatte Matte Lipstick (14 shades), the Cult Satin Lipstick (eight shades), the Stiletto Demi-Matte Lipstick (10 shades), and the Tinted Balm Lipstick (five shades). There’s also a Nourishing Jelly Lip Oil and the Velvet Pigment Lip Gloss—which both come in four shades.

For eyes, there are two different palettes, which each come in various color shade combinations. The metallic Metal Foil Loose Pigment also comes in four shades, and what better compliment for these shadows than Zara’s new liquid eyeliner. As for the face, there’s a blush palette offered in three shades, two shimmering highlighters, a powder bronzer offered in nine hues, and a blush that comes in nine shades. Further options include almost 40 nail polish colors, and various brushes to round out your at-home kit.

Of the venture, Kendal, whose work has appeared everywhere from the cover of Vogue to the catwalks of New York, London, and Paris, said: “When Zara approached me to lead the creative direction of Zara Beauty, I saw an opportunity to make something that everyone would want to use. Zara has always reached such a diverse audience, and I wanted to bring that same big vision to beauty with a collection that is clean, refillable and accessible to all. I am really proud of what we have created: an expansive array of consciously unique formulas for eyes, lips, face, and nails. To have this breadth of color and sense of playfulness, while also being clean and using high-quality ingredients, is something that hasn ́t really existed before. Through a multiplicity of faces and looks, the collection celebrates what I believe to be most important in our industry: there is no beauty, only beauties.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.