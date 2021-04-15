Daily News: JLo & ARod Confirm Split, The CFDA’s Major New Project, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially call it quits

On-again, off-again couple JLo and ARod have confirmed that they’re parting ways. The performer and the former Yankee released an official statement to the Today show: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.” Page Six originally reported that the couple had called off their engagement last month, but they were then said to be working things out.

Karla Otto launches new influencer arm

Global PR firm Karla Otto has announced a new data-backed influencer service across its 12 offices. The news comes after Karla Otto’s parent company The Independents acquired influencer marketing and analytics platform Lefty. According to a release, Karla Otto will leverage Lefty’s data (drawn from social networks like TIkTok, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram) to build on its approach to working with digital talent and executing social media campaigns around the world. Karla Otto has already developed a curated community of some 5,000 data-vetted influencers, recognizing early on the power that the industry holds for communication and brand messaging.

The CFDA presents CFDA Connects

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has shared the details of its newest programming today. CFDA Connects is a network intended to support regional fashion weeks and organizations, with the overall mission of strengthening the impact of the American fashion industry as a whole. CFDA Connects’ goals are to amplify designers, provide resources such as education and business development, host trade events, connect markets, skill share, support local manufacturing, and promote sustainability. As per a release, CFDA Connects launches with ten regional organizations across the U.S.: Columbus Fashion Council, Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator, Hawaii Fashion Week, Indiana Fashion Foundation, Kansas City Fashion Week, Miami Fashion Week, Philadelphia Fashion Week, Ragtrade Atlanta/Atlanta Fashion Week, Saint Louis Fashion Fund, and Texas Fashion Industry Initiative. Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, said: “The symbiotic relationships will generate mutual support opportunities serving to everyone’s benefit, and the larger we grow our network, the stronger the American fashion industry becomes.”

Vans gets a makeover, thanks to The Webster

Skate shoes, but make it chic! Vans and The Webster are bringing back a new iteration of archival style, the Bold Ni LX. The joint venture has seen the shoe reinterpreted through The Webster’s distinctive lens, in an embossed croc effect in baby pink, mint green, and cream. The shoes will also come packaged in a limited-edition box, featuring a pink tropical floral print, taken from founder and CEO of The Webster, Laure Heriard Dubreuil’s personal collection of vintage wallpaper from the ’60s and ’70s. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Friends of the Everglades, a non-profit charity dedicated to preserving the Everglades, which was an integral influence for the collection. The shoes, $110, are available on thewebster.us from April 19.

Get sporty with KENZO!

In time for the return to in-person boutique fitness, KENZO has launched the second collection from KENZO Sport. The collection is comprised of high-tech and functional pieces, with the bold and colorful flair you’d expect from the Paris-based brand. On our shopping list? Graphic parkas, windbreakers, t-shirts, leggings which features the house’s logo re-worked into a new monogram….and, umm, bucket hats! Doesn’t this campaign just make you want to work out? We’ll take whatever fitness motivation we can get these days.

Starter celebrate 50th anniversary with Budweiser

Cheers! Is this the ultimate all-American brand collab? Starter, the athletic brand founded in the ’70s, has teamed up with Budweiser (yes, as in the beer) for a new drop that includes co-branded graphic tees, sweatshirts, rugby’s, baseball shirts, satin jackets, breakaway jackets, and hats in a color palette of red, black, grey, and white. Naturally, there’s a hip hop-inspired edge to the line—after all, Starter is famed for originating the era-defining iconic satin jacket beloved by everyone from rappers to fashion-forward sports stars. The offering is available online now. All that’s left to be said is…anyone for a beer?!

