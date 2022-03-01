Daily News: Fashion Group Foundation Starts A Help Ukraine Fund, PFW Begins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s Runway Debut, The Vanity Fair Oscars Bash Is Back, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Fashion Group Foundation announces the Help Ukraine Fund

The Fashion Group Foundation has announced a “Help Ukraine” fund in partnership with Delivering Good. The campaign, which goes live today, hopes to rally the fashion industry to raise funds and act on behalf of Ukrainians in need. As Fashion Month carries on in Europe, it’s been a major topic of discussion, with most of the talk centering around how and if the industry can do more to help. “As a global organization with connections around the world, Fashion Group Foundation […] is reaching out to our partners and community for support,” says president and CEO, Maryanne Grisz. “We have partnered with Delivering Good, a New York-based organization, to assess needs and provide direct financial support to those in the Ukraine and refugees abroad.” The Fashion Group plans to leverage its 26 active chapters and its members, many of them throughout Europe, to raise awareness of and engagement with the charitable campaign. To donate, please visit here.

PFW kicks off as Off-White honors the late Virgil Abloh

The world is still celebrating the life of Virgil Abloh, now most recently at his own brand Off-White—the label’s first show since the designer’s death in November 2021. Following the two memorial shows staged by Louis Vuitton, the Off-White team came through with a celebration instead. All of the designers friends were in attendance; Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Pharrell Williams and his family, the CEOs of Louis Vuitton and New Guards Group, and a myriad of respected designers such as Jonathan Anderson, Olivier Rousteing, Matthew Williams, Guram Gvasalia, and Jerry Lorenzo. And let’s not forget the ones that walked the show, like Cindy Crawford, Serena Williams, Naomi Campbell, and Kendall Jenner. The runway not only showcased his Fall 2022 RTW collection, conceptualized from WhatsApp conversations left by the designer, but it also debuted the brand’s “couture” line–28 dresses distinguished by the hours of craftsmanship. Of course, it wouldn’t be an Off-White show without the dozens of Virgil-isms he was known for, embodied perfectly by a giant white flag printed with the phrase, “Question Everything.” The world will truly miss the visionary that was Virgil Abloh.

Sylvie in Paris!

Still buzzing from the premiere of Emily in Paris’ second season, actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays no-nonsense boss Sylvie, took to the runway at the Weinsanto Fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. Backstage, she joked about being a “soon-to-be widow” as she posed with a bouquet of pink roses, the perfect pairing to her corset dress and giant hat. Surrounding the star on the catwalk were sexy and confident garments including velvet catsuits, filmy minidresses, and sexy pants that lace up the back like a corset. “I wanted something a bit romantic, but also dark,” Weinsanto said of the collection.. Looks like he found his ideal muse, non?

Vanity Fair in the open air

As we get into the throes of award season, Hollywood’s undisputed most stylish annual party is back, this time in a safer setting. The Vanity Fair party will be happening this year (pause for screaming), marking its first in-person shindig since the pre-pandemic February 2020 affair. “We will be back with bells on,” Radhikah Jones, editor in chief of the publication, told PageSix. The celebration will take place once more at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, but this time the venue will be reimagined as a more “open-air space.” With this year’s Oscar nominees includingNicole Kidman, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Penelope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem, and Jessica Chastain all likely to be in attendance—the only thing left to do is pray we get an invite!

Alexander McQueen highlights the brand’s latest arm candy in new short film

Continuing on its path of working with award-winning film directors to add a new layer to its campaigns, Alexander McQueen has revealed its latest project, shot by Sophie Muller. The short film, below, features the Jewelled Satchel carried by musician Lucia Fairfull, a friend and regular collaborator of the house. As Fairfull performs with her band, Lucia and The Boys, she is seen carrying the shiny black embossed croc iteration of the Jewelled Satchel at The Barrowland Ballroom in her hometown of Glasgow, Scotland. This is seemingly the first in a series of shorts of this nature that the brand plans to release throughout the year and into 2023, with each mini movie focused on a character, in keeping with Sarah Burton’s vision for the McQueen woman. We’re already eager to see what celebrity (and accessory) will be highlighted next—grab the popcorn!

Kenzo’s drop 2 under Nigo is here

Kenzo has announced its second limited-edition drop for Spring Summer ‘22 under new artistic director Nigo. This drop offers casual and street-ready looks, all adorned with classic Kenzo characteristics like the famed tiger motif and cargo pants with deep pockets. As Nigo begins to make waves at the Paris-based label, having accessible styles is a smart choice, given that street style is built from the ground up. The collection will be available to purchase on March 5 at select stores and kenzo.com.

American Girl teams up with LoveShackFancy

American Girl and LoveShackFancy have partnered on a pretty-as-a-picture collection of mix-and-match outfits for girls and their dolls. How cute! The new looks feature LoveShackFancy’s signature florals, fabrics, and romantic details on dreamy garden party dresses, pointelle cardigans, flutter-sleeve tops, and twirl-able skirts. The limited-edition, eight-piece collection ranges from $35-$88 and will be available starting March 3. There are also made-to-match dresses in a full range of adult sizing inspired by the partnership available ranging from $225-$475, so the entire family can get involved.

Ferrari continues its pursuit of the fashion world

Ferrari (yes, that Ferrari!) presents its Fall Winter 2022 collection with a co-ed runway as part of the Milan Fashion Week calendar. Designed by creative director Rocco Iannone, this latest collection (the car brand’s premiere runway offering) takes its inspiration from the passionate people behind the wheel. “Ferrari is a system in which aesthetic research is never separated from the ethics expressed in its history,” Iannone said via his show notes. “This was my starting point for telling the story of speed, one of our brand’s codes but also an expression of the innovation required by the ongoing changes in society.” The tailored and body-conscious pieces, such as jackets and coats with contoured shoulders, cleverly exposed the stitching on the outside—bringing to mind a glamorous car interior. Sold!

ELOQUII is putting a ring on it

The days of limited bridal options are finally over! Online fashion destination ELOQUII has announced its new brand, Bridal by ELOQUII, for the ultimate wedding wardrobe in sizes 14-28. The new sub-brand will offer an array of special pieces for all of the occasions related to the bride’s wedding–from the shower and bachelorette party to the momentous day itself! After hundreds of requests from consumers for bridal options, and “white dress” being their most searched keywords in 2021, it was clear to ELOQUII what their customers wanted. The collection features a curated assortment of 50+ styles and accessories with dresses starting at $89, and all under $900. “The goal of our Bridal by ELOQUII collection is to provide the ultimate wedding wardrobe of fashion-forward silhouettes that are expertly crafted in design and fit for their special day and everything leading up to it,” says Yesenia Torres, head of design & creative.

