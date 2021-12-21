Chic ReportNews

The Daily’s 100 Best Dressed New Yorkers Of 2021

written by Freya Drohan
(Shutterstock)

Whether they grew here or flew here, the city has lent an inimitable and unmistakable edge to the style stars that call it home. Here’s our list of those who a-l-w-a-y-s get it right!  

Entertainment

Zoe Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz (Getty Images)

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga (Shuttestock)

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker (Shutterstock)

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington (Getty Images)

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes (BFA)

Hari Nef

Hari Nef

Jeremy O’Harris

Jeremy O’Harris (BFA)

Lauren Hutton

Lauren Hutton

Patricia Field

Pat Field

Patricia Field

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger (BFA)

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts (Monica Schipper)

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields

Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker (Starpix)

ASAP Rocky

A$AP Rocky

Models

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid (Courtesy)

Dilone

Dilone (Getty Images)

Karen Elson

Karen Elson (BFA)

Nina Agdal

Nina Agdal (Sean Sime)

Christy Turlington-Burns

Christy Turlington (BFA)

Helena Christensen

Helena Christensen (Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski (Getty Images)

Iman

Iman (Getty Images)

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss

Alek Wek

Alek Wek (BFA)

Maye Musk

Maye Musk (BFA)

Martha Hunt

Martha Hunt (BFA)

Precious Lee

Precious Lee (Getty Images)

Jordan Barrett

Jordan Barrett (BFA)

Bambi Northwood-Blyth

Bambi Northwood-Blyth (BFA)

Paloma Elsesser

Paloma Elsesser (BFA)

Pritika Swarup

Pritika Swarup (Hannah Turner-Harts)

Designers

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen 

Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen (Getty Images)

Aurora James 

Aurora James (BFA)

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons (HBO Max)

Marina Larroude

Marina Larroude (BFA)

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs (Instagram)

Kerby Jean-Raymond

Kerby Jean-Raymond

Fernando Garcia & Laura Kim

Oscar de la Renta’s Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim (Courtesy)

Ali O’Neill

Ali O’Neill (Courtesy)

Jessie Randall

Jessie Randall (Courtesy)

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson backstage

Rebecca Hessel Cohen 

Rebecca Hessel Cohen (Raul Tover)

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera (Getty Images)

Susan Korn

Susan Korn

Thom Browne

Thom Browne

Diane Von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg (Getty Images)

Cynthia Rowley 

Cynthia Rowley (PMC/Patrick McMullan)

The Style Set

Elaine Welteroth

Elaine Welteroth (Getty Images)

Selby Drummond

Selby Drummond

Lauren Santo Domingo 

Lauren Santo Domingo (BFA)

Jordan Roth 

Jordan Roth (Getty Images)

Leigh Lezark

Chloé

Leigh Lezark (BFA)

Lindsay Peoples Wagner

Lindsay Peoples Wagner (Shutterstock)

Stefano Tonchi

Stefano Tonchi (Getty Images)

Lisa Aiken

Lisa Aiken (Alessandro Lucioni/Courtesy)

Kate Davidson Hudson 

Kate Davidson Hudson (Getty Images)

Ziwe

Ziwe

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo (Getty Images)

Mei Kwok

Mei Kwok (Sean Sime)

Di Mondo

Di Mondo

Jill Kargman

Jill Kargman (PMC)

Richie Shazam

Richie Shazam (BFA)

Iris Apfel

Iris Apfel (Shutterstock)

Claire Olshan

Claire Olshan (BFA)

Rajni Jacques 

Rajni Jacques (BFA)

Sarah Hoover

Sarah Hoover

Joanna Hillman

Joanna Hillman (BFA)

Gucci Westman

Gucci Westman (BFA)

Roopal Patel

Roopal Patel (PMC)

Elle Strauss

Elle Strauss

Ellen Von Unwerth

Ellen Von Unwerth (Hannah Turner-Harts)

Elizabeth Sulcer

Elizabeth Sulcer (Courtesy)

Lili Buffet

Lili Buffett (BFA)

Elizabeth Kurpis

Elizabeth Kurpis (BFA)

Huma Abedin

Huma Abedin (BFA)

Linda Fargo

Linda Fargo

Casey Fremont

Casey Fremont (Raul Tovar)

Ken Downing

Ken Downing

Jonathan Adler & Simon Doonan 

Jonathan Adler, Simon Doonan

Waris Ahluwalia

Waris Ahluwalia (BFA)

Influencers

The Quann Sisters

TK Wonder and Cipriana Quann (Getty Images)

Karen Blanchard

Karen Blanchard (Instagram)

Athena Calderone

Athena Calderone (BFA)

Jessica Wang

Jessica Wang (Hannah Turner-Harts)

Janelle Lloyd 

Janelle Lloyd (Hannah Turner-Harts)

Zach Weiss

Zach Weiss

Charlotte Groenveld

Charlotte Groeneveld (BFA)

Eric Rutherford

Eric Rutherford (BFA)

Amy Lefévre

Amy Lefévre (Courtesy)

Blaire Eadie

Blair Eadie (Instagram)

Rickey Thompson

Rickey Thompson (Getty Images)

Krystal Bick 

Krystal Bick (Hannah Turner-Harts)

Igee Okafor

Igee Okafor (BFA)

Johannes Huebl

Johannes Huebl (Starpix)

Bridget Bahl 

Bridget Bahl (Hannah Turner-Harts)

