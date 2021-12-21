The Daily’s 100 Best Dressed New Yorkers Of 2021

Whether they grew here or flew here, the city has lent an inimitable and unmistakable edge to the style stars that call it home. Here’s our list of those who a-l-w-a-y-s get it right!
Entertainment
Zoe Kravitz
Lady Gaga
Sarah Jessica Parker
Kerry Washington
Katie Holmes
Hari Nef
Jeremy O’Harris
Lauren Hutton
Patricia Field
Diane Kruger
Naomi Watts
Martha Stewart
Brooke Shields
Nicole Ari Parker
ASAP Rocky
Models
Bella Hadid
Dilone
Karen Elson
Nina Agdal
Christy Turlington-Burns
Helena Christensen
Emily Ratajkowski
Iman
Karlie Kloss
Alek Wek
Maye Musk
Martha Hunt
Precious Lee
Jordan Barrett
Bambi Northwood-Blyth
Paloma Elsesser
Pritika Swarup
Designers
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen
Aurora James
Jenna Lyons
Marina Larroude
Marc Jacobs
Kerby Jean-Raymond
Fernando Garcia & Laura Kim
Ali O’Neill
Jessie Randall
Ulla Johnson
Rebecca Hessel Cohen
Carolina Herrera
Susan Korn
Thom Browne
Diane Von Furstenberg
Cynthia Rowley
The Style Set
Elaine Welteroth
Selby Drummond
Lauren Santo Domingo
Jordan Roth
Leigh Lezark
Lindsay Peoples Wagner
Stefano Tonchi
Lisa Aiken
Kate Davidson Hudson
Ziwe
Olivia Palermo
Mei Kwok
Di Mondo
Jill Kargman
Richie Shazam
Iris Apfel
Claire Olshan
Rajni Jacques
Sarah Hoover
Joanna Hillman
Gucci Westman
Roopal Patel
Elle Strauss
Ellen Von Unwerth
Elizabeth Sulcer
Lili Buffet
Elizabeth Kurpis
Huma Abedin
Linda Fargo
Casey Fremont
Ken Downing
Jonathan Adler & Simon Doonan
Waris Ahluwalia
Influencers
The Quann Sisters
Karen Blanchard
Athena Calderone
Jessica Wang
Janelle Lloyd
Zach Weiss
Charlotte Groenveld
Eric Rutherford
Amy Lefévre
Blaire Eadie
Rickey Thompson
Krystal Bick
Igee Okafor
Johannes Huebl
Bridget Bahl
