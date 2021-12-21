The Daily’s 100 Best Dressed New Yorkers Of 2021

Whether they grew here or flew here, the city has lent an inimitable and unmistakable edge to the style stars that call it home. Here’s our list of those who a-l-w-a-y-s get it right!

Entertainment

Zoe Kravitz

Lady Gaga

Sarah Jessica Parker

Kerry Washington

Katie Holmes

Hari Nef

Jeremy O’Harris

Lauren Hutton

Patricia Field

Diane Kruger

Naomi Watts

Martha Stewart

Brooke Shields

Nicole Ari Parker

ASAP Rocky

Models

Bella Hadid

Dilone

Karen Elson

Nina Agdal

Christy Turlington-Burns

Helena Christensen

Emily Ratajkowski

Iman

Karlie Kloss

Alek Wek

Maye Musk

Martha Hunt

Precious Lee

Jordan Barrett

Bambi Northwood-Blyth

Paloma Elsesser

Pritika Swarup

Designers

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Aurora James

Jenna Lyons

Marina Larroude

Marc Jacobs

Kerby Jean-Raymond

Fernando Garcia & Laura Kim

Ali O’Neill

Jessie Randall

Ulla Johnson

Rebecca Hessel Cohen

Carolina Herrera

Susan Korn

Thom Browne

Diane Von Furstenberg

Cynthia Rowley

The Style Set

Elaine Welteroth

Selby Drummond

Lauren Santo Domingo

Jordan Roth

Leigh Lezark

Lindsay Peoples Wagner

Stefano Tonchi

Lisa Aiken

Kate Davidson Hudson

Ziwe

Olivia Palermo

Mei Kwok

Di Mondo

Jill Kargman

Richie Shazam

Iris Apfel

Claire Olshan

Rajni Jacques

Sarah Hoover

Joanna Hillman

Gucci Westman

Roopal Patel

Elle Strauss

Ellen Von Unwerth

Elizabeth Sulcer

Lili Buffet

Elizabeth Kurpis

Huma Abedin

Linda Fargo

Casey Fremont

Ken Downing

Jonathan Adler & Simon Doonan

Waris Ahluwalia

Influencers

The Quann Sisters

Karen Blanchard

Athena Calderone

Jessica Wang

Janelle Lloyd

Zach Weiss

Charlotte Groenveld

Eric Rutherford

Amy Lefévre

Blaire Eadie

Rickey Thompson

Krystal Bick

Igee Okafor

Johannes Huebl

Bridget Bahl

