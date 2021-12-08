Daily News: Demna Drops His Last Name, Dua Lipa’s First Puma Collection, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here….

The artist formerly known as Demna Gvasalia….

As Balenciaga reveals its Fall ’22 heavy offering today, the show notes came with an interesting revelation: creative director Demna Gvasalia wishes to pull a Cher. Much like the iconic singer dropped her last name (albeit, she went all the way to legally remove it from her passport), Demna will only be referred to by his first name going forward. “From now on, Demna uses only his first name, distinguishing an artist title from a birth name and therefore separating creative work from personal life,” an accompanying release proclaims. “In all press going forward, he chooses to be referred to simply as Demna.” As for the sartorial offering, the focus was on presenting edgy pieces perfect for the intersection of where the rave and grunge eras might meet. Indeed, recent hits like five-pocket jeans, sharp shoulders, and thigh-high boots sat neatly alongside reinterpreted silhouettes from the ’90s, like vintage slip dresses. With sustainability front of mind, almost 90% of the collection was derived from sustainable fabrics including upcycled leather too, as per the notes.

Dua Lipa collaborates with Puma on limited-edition capsule

Longtime Puma ambassador Dua Lipa has teamed up with the brand on their first co-conceived product collaboration. The line of three apparel pieces and a footwear style takes its inspiration from the ’90s and butterflies—how apropros for the Gen Z pinup. Titled Flutur, it’s a tease of what’s to come in 2022, with a whole product line is set to debut. The collaboration between the chart-topper and the sports giant even features a new logo that is symbolic of the partnership, bringing together Dua’s name and the brand logo in the form of an iridescent butterfly. Announcing the venture, Lipa said:“For me butterflies are more than just beautiful creatures, they represent so much, like transformation, hope, and metamorphosis, over this past year the butterfly has become especially symbolic and meaningful to me. The name of the capsule, ‘Flutur’, is the Albanian word for butterfly. I chose it to pay homage to my heritage while also celebrating this new beginning with Puma.”

Capri Holdings announces scholarship program to promote diversity

The Capri Holdings Foundation for the Advancement of Diversity in Fashion was established earlier this year in a bid to nurture diverse talent entering the industry. Today, Capri Holdings announces its expansion with the enactment of a new scholarship program in partnership with the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), Howard University, PENSOLE Academy, and Central Saint Martins – University of the Arts London. Over the next four years, the foundation will fund scholarships (covering tuition, room and board, and internship-related expenses) for nearly 100 students from underrepresented communities who are pursuing degrees in fashion and merchandising. The effort is part of the company’s $20 million pledge to advance equality and promote long-term change in the fashion industry. For more information, see here.

