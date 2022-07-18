Christian Louboutin Hosts A Greek Inspired Midsummer Soirée In Montauk

Montauk or Mykonos? Christian Louboutin brought the Mediterranean to the East End for a magical day yesterday to celebrate the new Greekaba capsule collection. The maison invited chicsters to chic waterside hotspot Duryea’s for a midsummer lunch overlooking the gorgeous views of Fort Pond Bay.

Inspired by the vibe of Greek beach clubs, guests of the ‘Loubi Paralia’ were welcomed with signature Ouzo cocktails and traditional dishes including fresh octopus, grilled halloumi, and an overflowing raw bar.

The sunny afternoon welcomed red-heeled VIPs including Minka Kelly, Lukas Gage, Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Larsen Thompson, Mona Matsouka, Tracy Anderson, Jenne Lombardo, Harvey Newton, Ben Watts, Jenny and Fred Cipoletti, Luke and Melissa DiTella, Serena Goh, Samantha Angelo, Krystal Bick, Sara Beltran, Samantha Angelo, Igee Okafor, Sasha and Oli Benz, Caleb Thill, CT Hedden, and more for a DJ set by Mona Matsouka—not to mention, a beautiful live acoustic performance from a traditional bouzouki player.

Guests also had the chance to lounge in hammocks or play a game of paddle ball with customized sets featuring Greekaba motifs. In the Fort Pond Bay, a speed boat in the maison’s signature red color docked next to “The End’ sign, providing yet another stunning backdrop and notable photo moment.

Greekaba is the latest addition to Louboutin’s ‘Caba’ series: an ode to the designer’s love of travel and craftsmanship. Featuring playful and evocative illustrations, from embroideries and embossed leather details emulating ancient Greek pottery to the evil ‘Loubieye’ print, Greekaba is a love letter and celebration of Greek culture and art.

The brand is also donating a percentage of proceeds from Greekaba to support Together for Children, a Greek non-profit association working to provide support for children and young adults with disabilities.

The Greekaba capsule collection is available for summer 2022 at the Christian Louboutin pop-up boutique in Southhampton at 53B Jobs Lane.

Check out more images from the Christian Louboutin event below!

Plus! Andrew Tess was on hand to snap a few fun Polaroids!

