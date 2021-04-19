Daily News: Ashley Graham Covers PORTER, What’s Going On With Lizzo And Chris Evans, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

The Yes expands plus size offering

AI-powered shopping app The Yes is known for its assortment pulled from over 200 labels—and as of today, it’s expanding its plus-size offering to include some 40 size-inclusive brands. Think: everything from denim and dresses to athleisure from the likes of 11 Honoré, Tanya Taylor, Misha Nonoo, Universal Standard, Levi’s, Madewell, Aritzia, and more. The news cements The Yes’ status as a go-to online shopping destination, as it will now offer the largest selection of plus and extended sizing items (sizes 14 – 40) for direct purchase on any platform.

Ashley Graham covers PORTER

Supermodel mama Ashley Graham is the newest digital cover star for PORTER. In the accompanying interview with writer Phoebe Lovatt, the Nebraska-native speaks candidly about everything from maternity leave and modeling to TikTok and taking time for herself. On becoming a mom for the first time last year, she said, “In the beginning, I was like, an alien is taking over my body and I am getting larger and larger by the moment. Then this alien popped out and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love you.’ And you just don’t care. But then Covid hit, and all the gyms shut down, and I’m living with my mom, eating cinnamon rolls every day. People will tell you this lie when you get pregnant, which is that the weight falls off when you breastfeed. But it’s a lie! I’ve had to go through a different body journey, post-pregnancy—just understanding her and being OK with her.” You can also listen to Graham on the Net A Porter Incredible Women podcast here.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini launches inaugural eyewear collection

Luxury Italian brand Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini has revealed its first eyewear collection, designed in collaboration with Lozza—and it’s already supermodel-approved! Irina Shayk is the first star to be spotted wearing the line, which makes its debut this spring. The capsule collection looked to classic references: namely, international jet-setters of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, Euro royals, and vintage craftsmanship. The result is an offering of oversized shapes that exude the glamour and confidence we need in our lives right now!

Lizzo drunk DMs Chris Evans

The purest thing on the internet today? In a “can relate” instance, Lizzo was feeling the Dutch courage and sent Evans a DM with three emojis: gust of wind, a woman playing handball, and a basketball. The performer let everyone in on her tipsy act by posting a screenshot to TikTok with the warning, “Don’t drink and DM, kids…the reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not going to be able to marry him, and honestly, it hurts me to the core.” She also called the Marvel star a “rare breed.” But wait, there’s more! Like the gent he appears to be, Evans followed Lizzo and responded with, “No shame in a drunk DM…god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol” and a KISSING FACE EMOJI. !!! Your move Lizzo!

