Shop It Like It’s Hot! The Best Deals To Score Online This Week

Another Cyber Monday/Black Friday roundup? Say it ain’t so. Consider this your editor vetted way of cutting through the noise. Credit cards at the ready, folks!
Fashion
Anthropologie (from November 23): 30% off site wide + 30% off sale on sale
ba&sh (from November 23): 25% off FW ’21 (with an extra 10% off on Black Friday with code EXTRA10)
Brixton: spend $100, take $20 off/spend $200, take $40 off/spend $300, take $60 off. 25% off from Cyber Monday
Calzedonia: Up to 50% off
Camilla: 20% off site wide
Cara Cara (from November 24): 20% off site wide, 30-50% off Summer & Fall collections, with code HOLIDAY20
DL1961: 30% off site wide with code THANKFUL2021
Fanm Mon (from November 23): 30% off site wide with code BFCM21
Fashionphile: $100 off $1000+, $200 off $2000+, $300 off $3000+
Figue: 25% off select styles
Good American (from November 24): 25% off site wide
GUESS: 25% off site wide; 30% off from Black Friday
HATCH (from November 24): 25% off site wide
Intermix: up to 40% off designer sale
italist: up to 55% off FW ’21 designer finds
Kianna: 20% off site wide
Lack of Color: 25% site wide
Lee Jeans (from November 24): up to 50% off site wide + extra 25% off with code CYBER25
Maje: up to 40% off
Mikoh: 40% off site wide with code THANKFUL40
Nicole Miller: 30% off site wide with code CYBER30
Nordstrom: Black Friday sale section updated daily
Norma Kamali: 25% off selected styles
& Other Stories: 25% off sitewide with code FRIDAY25.
RE/DONE (from November 25): 25% off site wide
Rebecca Vallance (from November 23): 20% off site wide
Sandro: up to 40% off
Tanya Taylor: up to 75% off site wide
True Religion: 40% off site wide (50% off site wide from Friday)
With Jéan: 30% off site wide
Jewelry
Alison Lou: 20% off site wide
Adornmode: 30% off site wide
Bagatiba: 40% off with the code BFCM
Studs (from November 23): 25% off
Wellness/Lifestyle
Alo (from November 24): 20% off site wide
Bandier: 30% off site wide
GSTQ: 30% off site wide
Hill House Home: up to 50% off select styles
Hum Nutrition: up to 50% off site wide
The Pilates Class by Jacqui Kingswell (from November 24): 30% off all monthly + annual subscriptions, equipment, and guides with code CYBER30
Solid & Striped: 25% off site wide
PE Nation: 30% off
WundaBar On Demand: buy 8 months, get 2 free (new clients only)
Beauty & Gifts
Charlotte Tilbury: 30% off select product bundles (40% off from November 24) and free gift with purchase over $125)
EVER/BODY: spend $1,000 , get $150 off/spend $2,000, get $300 off/spend $3,000 get $600 off/spend $4,000, get $800 off
KORA Organics: 20% off site wide with code GLOWBRIGHT20
LOVESEEN (from November 26): 20% off site wide
MERIT Beauty (from November 26): 20% off site wide
ReFa: 20% off site wide with code REFAB20
DEUX vegan cookie dough (from November 23): 20% off
