Shop It Like It’s Hot! The Best Deals To Score Online This Week

Another Cyber Monday/Black Friday roundup? Say it ain’t so. Consider this your editor vetted way of cutting through the noise. Credit cards at the ready, folks!

Fashion

Anthropologie (from November 23): 30% off site wide + 30% off sale on sale

ba&sh (from November 23): 25% off FW ’21 (with an extra 10% off on Black Friday with code EXTRA10)

Brixton: spend $100, take $20 off/spend $200, take $40 off/spend $300, take $60 off. 25% off from Cyber Monday

Calzedonia: Up to 50% off

Camilla: 20% off site wide

Cara Cara (from November 24): 20% off site wide, 30-50% off Summer & Fall collections, with code HOLIDAY20

DL1961: 30% off site wide with code THANKFUL2021

Fanm Mon (from November 23): 30% off site wide with code BFCM21

Fashionphile: $100 off $1000+, $200 off $2000+, $300 off $3000+

Figue: 25% off select styles

Good American (from November 24): 25% off site wide

GUESS: 25% off site wide; 30% off from Black Friday

HATCH (from November 24): 25% off site wide

Intermix: up to 40% off designer sale

italist: up to 55% off FW ’21 designer finds

Kianna: 20% off site wide

Lack of Color: 25% site wide

Lee Jeans (from November 24): up to 50% off site wide + extra 25% off with code CYBER25

Maje: up to 40% off

Mikoh: 40% off site wide with code THANKFUL40

Nicole Miller: 30% off site wide with code CYBER30

Nordstrom: Black Friday sale section updated daily

Norma Kamali: 25% off selected styles

& Other Stories: 25% off sitewide with code FRIDAY25.

RE/DONE (from November 25): 25% off site wide

Rebecca Vallance (from November 23): 20% off site wide

Sandro: up to 40% off

Tanya Taylor: up to 75% off site wide

True Religion: 40% off site wide (50% off site wide from Friday)

With Jéan: 30% off site wide

Jewelry

Alison Lou: 20% off site wide

Adornmode: 30% off site wide

Bagatiba: 40% off with the code BFCM

Studs (from November 23): 25% off

Wellness/Lifestyle

Alo (from November 24): 20% off site wide

Bandier: 30% off site wide

GSTQ: 30% off site wide

Hill House Home: up to 50% off select styles

Hum Nutrition: up to 50% off site wide

The Pilates Class by Jacqui Kingswell (from November 24): 30% off all monthly + annual subscriptions, equipment, and guides with code CYBER30

Solid & Striped: 25% off site wide

PE Nation: 30% off

WundaBar On Demand: buy 8 months, get 2 free (new clients only)

Beauty & Gifts

Charlotte Tilbury: 30% off select product bundles (40% off from November 24) and free gift with purchase over $125)

EVER/BODY: spend $1,000 , get $150 off/spend $2,000, get $300 off/spend $3,000 get $600 off/spend $4,000, get $800 off

KORA Organics: 20% off site wide with code GLOWBRIGHT20

LOVESEEN (from November 26): 20% off site wide

MERIT Beauty (from November 26): 20% off site wide

ReFa: 20% off site wide with code REFAB20

DEUX vegan cookie dough (from November 23): 20% off

