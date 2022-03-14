Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: See The Style Here

As award season continues to to bring our favorite stars back onto the red carpet, the looks keep getting better and better. Sharing the calendar with the BAFTAs, guests and celebs flocked to Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza, eager to step out in style at the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Names like Lady Gaga (who attended both events), Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Elle Fanning, Andrew Garfield, and Venus and Serena Williams all partook in the in-person festivities. And the night was nothing short of eventful, with Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs on hosting duty while talent like Jean Smart and Will Smith took home accolades. But of course, our attention was fixated on the fashion. Here are some of our favorite looks of the night…

Indya Moore in Off-White and Swarovski

Elle Fanning in Oscar de la Renta, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Neil Lane jewelry

Rita Moreno in Greta Constantine

Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton and Boucheron

Michaela Jae Rodriguez in Valentino Couture, and Pomellato jewelry

Angelica Ross in Valdrin Sahiti, Jimmy Choo Shoes, and Levain jewelry

Venus and Serna Williams in Atelier Versace

Lady Gaga in Gucci

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent, Omega, and David Yurman jewelry

Demi Singleton in Miu Miu

Ansel Elgort in Fendi, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Cartier jewelry

Jamie Dornan in Valentino, and Manolo Blahnik shoes

Chrissy Metz in Greta Constantine, and Stuart Weitzman shoes

Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci and Bulgari

Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano and Neil Lane

Rachel Zegler in Dior Couture and Tiffany & Co.

Dominique Jackson in Pamella Roland

Jean Smart in Valentino Couture, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Beladora Jewelry

Kristin Wiig in Rodarte

