Critics’ Choice Awards 2022: See The Style Here

As award season continues to to bring our favorite stars back onto the red carpet, the looks keep getting better and better. Sharing the calendar with the BAFTAs, guests and celebs flocked to Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza, eager to step out in style at the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. Names like Lady Gaga (who attended both events), Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Elle Fanning, Andrew Garfield, and Venus and Serena Williams all partook in the in-person festivities. And the night was nothing short of eventful, with Nicole Byer and Taye Diggs on hosting duty while talent like Jean Smart and Will Smith took home accolades. But of course, our attention was fixated on the fashion. Here are some of our favorite looks of the night…
Indya Moore in Off-White and Swarovski
Elle Fanning in Oscar de la Renta, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Neil Lane jewelry
Rita Moreno in Greta Constantine
Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton and Boucheron
Michaela Jae Rodriguez in Valentino Couture, and Pomellato jewelry
Angelica Ross in Valdrin Sahiti, Jimmy Choo Shoes, and Levain jewelry
Venus and Serna Williams in Atelier Versace
Lady Gaga in Gucci
Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent, Omega, and David Yurman jewelry
Demi Singleton in Miu Miu
Ansel Elgort in Fendi, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Cartier jewelry
Jamie Dornan in Valentino, and Manolo Blahnik shoes
Chrissy Metz in Greta Constantine, and Stuart Weitzman shoes
Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci and Bulgari
Nicole Byer in Christian Siriano and Neil Lane
Rachel Zegler in Dior Couture and Tiffany & Co.
Dominique Jackson in Pamella Roland
Jean Smart in Valentino Couture, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Beladora Jewelry
Kristin Wiig in Rodarte
