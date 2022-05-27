Daily Media: Vogue Gains A New Star Writer, And More Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. José Criales-Unzueta is now writer at Vogue Runway.

2. Marco De Vincenzo is now creative director at Etro.

3. Kyle Leahy is now CEO at Glossier.

4. Tara Desai is now CEO at Iris & Romeo. Cathleen DaCosta Bombard is now head of communication and partnerships, Amanda Fritsch is now VP of operations, and Hannah Nunez is now social media manager at the company.

5. Meghan Davis is now CEO at Thinx.

6. Charlotte Baraks is now creative strategist at Together Group.

7. Kyrsten Stoll is now communications manager at Rent The Runway.

8. DJ Hardy, senior vice president, media relations at M&C Saatchi, is leaving the company.

9. Terry Long is now public relations director at Brandon Blackwood New York. Jasmine Hollis is now public relations coordinator.

10. Ginger Melton is now account executive at YaYa Publicity.

11. Cameron Price is now associate social media manager at SHADOW. Abbey Johnson is now creative strategist at the company.

Plus!

12. RK Communications is now representing bebe.

13. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing doTERRA.

14. YaYa Publicity is now representing AOA | Age of Aquarius Swimwear.

15. IFP Communications is now representing Mill and Moss.

16. Austin Smedstad is consulting for Hims and Hers.

17. OGAKI is now representing Kat Jamieson.

18. MODEWORLD is now representing Kate Hundley.

19. Pure Imagination PR is now representing Garance Doré’s skincare brand Doré.

20. Brandstyle Communications is now representing Benedetta.

21. Eleven11 Media Relations is now representing Oway (Organic Way).

22. And Such is now representing Sesh!

23. K3 Media Collective is now representing AVYA, Advanced Ayurvedic Skincare.

