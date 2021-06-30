Daily News: Neiman Marcus Goes Fur-Free, Marni Takes Over Shelter Island, News From Cartier, Louis Vuitton, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here….

Marni is celebrating summer in Shelter Island!

Marni is taking over an East End favorite, the Sunset Beach Hotel at Shelter Island, for the summer—with a fun, Marni-esque redecoration of the property. ‘Marni Marine’ will flaunt the Italian fashion house’s personal spin on the André Balazs property, both indoors and outdoors. Perhaps the pop-ups’ most distinctive feature is the red metal Marni logo welcoming guests at the hotel’s facade. As for the decor itself—woven market seating arrangements, floral sofas, and brightly-colored prints will adorn the interior, while pink umbrellas and chaise lounge chairs sit pretty on the sand of Crescent Beach. To make the temporary remodel even more attractive, the label has set up shop in the hotel’s boutique—with women’s and men’s ready to wear and accessories, and prints, prints, prints available for purchase.

Cartier debuts latest commitment to women empowerment

Just in case you forgot, Cartier is here to remind you that when women thrive, humanity thrives. In collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai, Cartier has unveiled its latest initiative: the Women’s Pavilion, but with a special “New Perspectives” exhibition. The initiative, meant to celebrate women change-makers from every walk of life, will explore the impactful role of women in society and their contributions that have advanced communities around the world. Taking place in Dubai from October 1, 2021 to March 21, 2022, Expo 2020 will welcome visitors from across the globe to brainstorm solutions for real-world challenges. With over 200 participants—including 192 nations, businesses, multilateral organizations, and educational institutions—the 182-day long expo will be the most diverse to date. Adding to its list of firsts, the event will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region, as well as the first since the 1900s to spotlight a pavilion dedicated to women (created by female creatives Laura Gonzalez, El Seed, Nadine Labaki, and Mélanie Laurent).

Neiman Marcus Group goes fur free

The Neiman Marcus Group retail empire (Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Last Call, and Horchow) has announced its leap closer to a fur-free society. The luxury retailer will forgo the use of animal fur—instead, opting for ethical alternatives—and will close all fur salons by early 2023. The group follows in the footsteps of Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and Bloomingdales, who have already made the decision. Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck said: “It is clear the future is fur-free, and that includes the ultra-luxury space. As a leader in luxury retail, NMG has an opportunity to make a positive impact and help build a better future for our industry. We’re grateful to the Humane Society of the United States for their partnership.” The move comes in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, with which Neiman Marcus will continue to develop fur-free policies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neiman Marcus (@neimanmarcus)

Louis Vuitton announces Soho pop-up

For its latest pop-up venture, French fashion house Louis Vuitton has chosen NYC’s most shoppable neighborhood—and it’s got accessories on its mind. A new pop-up marks the most recent in the Louis Vuitton: Walk in the Park series, with previous menswear installations held in Soho in 2020 and on the Lower East Side in 2019—all to promote its LV2 collection. Opening today, the Soho installation will be an impressively colorful space, with gradient-adorned walls and a show-stopping purple exterior, dedicated to sunglasses, jewelry, and sneakers. The psychedelic-themed shop will present the label’s Men’s Fall 2021 come July 9—with ready to wear, accessories, leather goods, and more included.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis team up for docuseries on the beauty of Black hair

Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross’ latest venture includes a collaborative docuseries with writer Michaela Angela Davis—and it’s all about celebrating the kinks, curls, coils, and stories behind Black hair. With executive producers and narrators Ross and Davis at the helm, The Hair Tales will explore the culture of Black hair and the ways in which it shapes Black women’s identities. In Ross’ abridged words, the docuseries will be “a love letter to Black women,” and will feature their stories. Among those behind the scenes are Oprah Winfrey, Tara Duncan, Raeshem Nijhon, and Carri Twigg. “Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other,” Ross said in a release. The project is scheduled to premiere in 2022 on OWN and Hulu, as an extension of Disney’s “Onyx Collective,” a recently-formed platform dedicated to spotlighting underrepresented voices and creatives of color.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKPhkZEY8gk&t=1s

Adidas sues Thom Browne

Sportswear giant Adidas has sued Thom Browne for the use of its signature three-striped logo. The altercation comes after Thom Browne expanded its traditional formalwear offering to include sportswear adorned with stripes. Though the two brands are not fighting for the same market, with day-and-night pricing and demographics in mind, Adidas has remained aggressive in the pursuit of its trademark—no matter how ambiguous the shape may be. The sportswear brand has previously filed trademark suits against Nike, Skechers, and Marc Jacobs, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowne)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.