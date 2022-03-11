Daily Media: The Cut/New York Magazine’s New Fashion Editor, Masthead Appointments At Perfect Magazine, Vulture Teases Upcoming Culture Podcast, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Roberto Johnson is now fashion market editor at The Cut/New York Magazine.

2. Amber Later is now New York editor at Perfect Magazine. Edward Buchanan is now senior fashion editor in Milan, Camille Bidault-Waddington is now fashion director in France, and Susie Lau and Tom Rasmussen are now senior editors in London.

3. Iacapo Martini is now chief financial officer at ETRO.

4. Alasdhair Willis is now chief creative officer at Adidas.

5. Joanne Hsieh is now president at Love Wellness.

6. Sam Sanders has joined New York Magazine to develop and host Vulture’s upcoming culture podcast. He will begin his role in April and the show will launch later in the spring.

7. Jamie Falkowski is now chief creative officer and partner at Day One Agency.

8. Stephanie Shepherd is now chief impact officer at PLUS.

9. Eric Tosello is now executive vice president, Asia Pacific at Moose Knuckles.

10. Jennifer Peros is now director of talent at Famous Last Words PR.

11. Rina Jacobs is now account executive at Agentry PR. Joe Yang is now senior vice president and Henry Kessler is now an associate vice president at the company.

12. Rachel Hirschfeld is now account coordinator, beauty division at SHADOW. Sierra Gelb has been promoted to junior account executive and Carolyn Cost has been promoted to senior account executive at the company.

13. There have been several new hires at BPCM (US). Alexis Rodriguez Alvich is now managing director, beauty. Roberta Black is now managing director, talent. Kristen Gopez is now associate account executive. Eliz Kuscu is now assistant account executive. Lulu Pages is now associate account executive. Tara Paniogue is now account executive, sustainability and corporate communications. Diona Richardson is now assistant account executive, wine and spirits. Carly Walsh is now account executive, fashion.

Plus!

14. SHADOW is now representing Whispering Angel.

15. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing OldVine Fragrance.

16. PURPLE is now representing KYPRIS, Chufy, Olivela, and RENSUKE TOKYO.

17. BPCM (US) is now representing Virgin Hotels, Vince, Fasano Hotels, Genesis House, LALO Tequila, and ReVive.

18. Agentry PR is now representing Abercrombie & Fitch.

19. Studio Beauty is now representing Soho Skin, a new skincare brand from Soho House.

20. ICA is now representing Charlie Holiday.

21. Blended Strategy Group is now representing Gwen Stefani’s new color cosmetics line, GXVE Beauty.

22. AZIONE is now representing Year Of Ours.

23. Inspire The Now is now representing functional beauty brand Arey.

24. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Anthony.

25. Brandstyle Communications is now representing Alton Lane and Unincorporated Associates.

26. K3 Media Collective is now representing NUFABRX.

27. For Future Reference is now representing DARIUS jewelry.

28. The Lede Company is now representing Uni Refill System.

29. MMPR is now representing Elizée.

30. Kristen Long Communications is now representing Naturally Drenched Haircare.

31. The Lead PR is now representing plant-based deodorant brand Hume Supernatural.

