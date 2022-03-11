Celebrating IWM With Talbots: Bettina Anderson On Finding And Owning Your Purpose

To mark International Women’s Month on a poignant note—and celebrate 75 years of empowering women through helping them look and feel their best—Talbots has joined forces with the perfect partner. For the eight year in a row, Talbots is linking up with Dress for Success on a capsule collection of three smile-inducing slogan sweatshirts that recognizes and champions the tireless efforts of the life changing non-profit. Retailing for $69.50, 30% of net proceeds from the sweatshirts will go directly to the non-profit. With success and inspiration on the brain, we called up some women near and dear to the Daily to hear about their own journeys so far. Next up, meet style savant and environmentalist, Bettina Anderson.

What keeps you motivated to succeed?

Living up to my purpose and potential.

What female powerhouses have been mentors to you in your career?

My mom has always been an inspiration to me. I am also so inspired by my friends, like my two girlfriends Ivey Leidy and Hope Smith, who are creating incredible brands while raising families and being incredible wives.

How do you prioritize maintaining your female friendships and professional relationships?

I think it comes down to time management, and everyone can make time for the people and things that are important to them. I have always deeply valued, and in turn, prioritized my relationships both personally and professionally.

How do you give back?

One of the greatest focuses of my life is how I can be of service to others and a be steward of the environment. I am so proud of one of my most recent projects I am doing with the Project Paradise Film Fund initiative.

What piece of career advice has served you the most?

Think of yourself as a life long learner and work as if you’re working for God and not for anyone else.

What makes you feel confident?

Knowing that I am competing with no one except for myself.

What styling tips help you put your best foot forward?

Confidence and a smile are two of the most important things a girl can wear.

What’s a failsafe interview/confidence-boosting tip you can bypart?

Always show up on time, do your research, and have confidence in who you are what you can bring to the table.

What are you most proud of?

I think I’m most proud of the incredible network of people I am blessed to have, and my ability to create connections and make introductions and put people together professionally and socially.

Who do you always look up to and why?

Tough question. I think because of my relationship with God I spend a lot of time in a meditative reflective state and in turn I feel like I have a pretty unshakable inner guide. I have a lot of people in my life who give me great advice and guidance but at the end of the day I know I am capable of making the right decisions.

What is your biggest dream?

My biggest dream is to live a significant life. A life of meaning and of purpose. Significance for me comes from serving and from being the kind of person who makes a difference in other people’s lives. I want to engage this life with passion and with an attitude of gratitude, and to live in a way that honors creation. I believe that to whom much is given, much is expected and that it is my obligation and my opportunity to give back.

