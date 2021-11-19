Daily Media: Steven Beltrani Named President At Tracy Anderson, BCBG’s New Designer, And More Moves To Peruse

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Steven Beltrani is now president at Tracy Anderson.

2. Albino Riganello is now creative director at BCBG Group.

3. Matthieu Blazy is now creative director at Bottega Veneta.

4. Nicole Phelps is now global director, Vogue Runway and Vogue Business.

5. Luke Leith is now chief international correspondent at Vogue Business.

6. Linda Wells is now a beauty & wellness columnist at AIR MAIL.

7. Alex Blynn is now senior editor for print, digital, and special projects at V.

8. Cedric Wilmotte is now interim CEO at Versace.

9. Charles Liu is now chief operating officer at Away. Melissa Weiss is now chief marketing officer at the company and Luke Chatelain is now chief digital officer.

10. Linda Aiello is now chief people officer at Stitch Fix.

11. Rodrigo Brumana is now chief financial officer at Poshmark.

12. Evan Yurman is now president of David Yurman.

13. Chris Good, Estée Lauder Companies group president, North America, will retire after 25 years at the company.

14. Gabby Recchia is now director, brand communications at Small Girls PR.

15. Alixandra Keogh is now global director, social media at rag & bone.

16. Ben Boskovich is now editorial director at Bespoke Post.

17. Sarah Elle Leung is now senior account director at Potion.

18. Andrea Sardiña is now PR manager at Maria Tase

19. Dani Shouhed is now account executive at THE CONSULTANCY PR.

20. Candice Brew, account supervisor, lifestyle at Factory PR, is leaving the company.

21. Natalie Wolff is now junior account executive, beauty & wellbeing, at PURPLE.

22. Lindsey Falgoust is now account coordinator in SHADOW’s fashion & retail division. Antoinique (Nikki) Abrahams has been promoted to account manager in the company’s beauty division.

23. Bridget Jones is now account executive, beauty at Alison Brod Marketing + Communications.

24. Full Picture is now representing Victoria Beckham Beauty in the US.

25. Foundation now represents Briogeo

26. OGAKI is now representing eyewear brand VEHLA.

27. MP-IMC is now representing House of M Beauty.

28. Paul Rogers Consulting is now representing Hildegaard Life and Decades.

29. Paige Garrett is now representing sustainable intimates brand Knickey.

30. Le CollectiveM is now representing In Tune Hospitality, Uva, Uva Next Door, and Keys & Heels.

31. Morderne PR is now representing COATT Morse Coded Jewelry.

32. Michele Marie PR is now representing Robert Barakett, Vendome, Peluro, ALB, Lash Star Beauty, Issabeau, and Grunhorn.

33. Christina Melander Public Relations is now representing Naturewell and Orlando Pita Play.

