Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Vanessa Kingori is now chief business officer, Condé Nast Britain, and Vogue European Business adviser.

2. Sara Foster is now advisor and investor at piercing brand Rowan.

3. Phoebe Dynevor is now brand ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury.

4. Dana Gets is now chief marketing officer at Aritzia.

5. Alejandra Trombetta is now senior events manager at International Market Centers (IMC).

6. Errol Louis is now a columnist at New York Magazine.

7. Jazmine Sullivan is now October issue music director at Harper’s BAZAAR.

8. Joe Libonati is now chief communications officer at IL MAKIAGE.

9. Emily Peck is now content director at The Distance.

10. Kendall Knysch is now director of media relations at ChromaDex.

11. Jennifer Chadroff is now director of communications, partnerships, and social media at Rebecca Taylor.

12. Jordyn Silver is now senior account executive at SHADOW. Marlee Lehrhoff is now account coordinator in the company’s beauty division.

13. Kelly Gore is now talent agent at Foundation. Alex Sweeney Vesty is now PR Manager at the company.

14. Melissa Silverstein is now PR manager at IHPR.

15. Ashley Bontecou is now account manager at Berri Goldfarb.

16. Madilyn Caruso is now social media coordinator at AM:PR New York.

17. Estelle Wong is now associate manager, public relations at Chantecaille.

18. Alexis Gingold is now junior account executive in PURPLE’s beauty and wellbeing division. Alessandra Battalia is now account manager.

19. Liz Prior is now founder of Rowan Collective: a collection of hand made products by women artisans in Peru and Kenya.

Plus!

20. The Lede Company is now representing Savage X FENTY.

21. BPCM is now representing & Other Stories.

22. Karla Otto is now representing Fendi Eyewear and D’ESTRËE.

23. Walker Drawas is now representing Edikted.

25. PURPLE is now representing skincare brand ALPHA-H.

26. ICA is now representing TikTok star Audrey Peters.

27. Creative Media Marketing is now representing Pangea Organics.

28. Mega Mega Projects is now representing jewelry brands Akaila Reid, Bryan Anthonys, and Fade to Black.

29. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing håndværk.

30. Le CollectiveM is now representing Philippe Chow Uptown & Downtown, Ophelia, Industry Kitchen and Watermark.

31. Beach House PR is now representing Woosh Beauty.

32. KMJR.World is now representing John Elliott.

33. Katherine Brooks is now representing loungewear brand Thirty Years.

34. Ruff Communications is now representing Curlsmith and its CEO, Michal Berski.

