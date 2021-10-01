Daily News: PFW Parties, Stella McCartney’s BCA Month Collaboration, Jennifer Lopez’ Second Coach Collection Drops, FRAME Parties In Paris, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Stella McCartney Collaborates with Netflix’s Sex Education for Breast Cancer Awareness

Designer Stella McCartney has teamed up with six of the Sex Education cast members for an informative and entertaining film to encourage young women to check their breasts daily. How so? By remembering the ‘Triple T’ mantra: Toilet, Teeth, Tits. In tandem with the important health awareness campaign, the brand is also launching ‘Triple T’ merch, in the form of a limited-edition organic cotton unisex t-shirt. Each sale will equate to one mastectomy bra being made and given to post-op breast cancer patients for free, through the Stella McCartney Cares Foundation. Watch the film below and remember the three magic words!

Hungry? The first Vogue Café has opened its doors

Vogue Café Bangkok, Condé Nast’s first Café experience in Thailand, is open for business! In keeping with the other Vogue Cafés globally, the space incorporates glossy photos from the mag’s archives. Breakfast served with a side of fashion history? Why not. Open seven days a week, the eatery joins Condé Nast restaurants around the world including Vogue Cafés in Porto, Riyadh, and Beijing, the Vogue Lounge in Kuala Lumpur, the Vogue Restaurant in Istanbul, and GQ Bar in Bodrum. Vogue Café Shanghai will also open in the fall. Mmmmm.

The second Coach x Jennifer Lopez collaboration lands today

Lovebird Jennifer Lopez is having the time of her life, and you can too with the new Coach x Jennifer Lopez line. Landing today, the drop features bags, accessories and ready-to-wear in Signature, shearling, and featuring reimagined signatures from the New York City-based brand, and pieces with the distinctive turnlock hardware fastening. The collection ranges from $68 to $2400 and will be available on October 6. Ready for your next viral pap pic—we think so!

FRAME x Ritz Paris launches collection with an elegant cocktail party

Chicsters descended on the Ritz Paris’ Salon D’Été to toast to the FRAME x Ritz Paris collection during Paris Fashion Week. Among those in attendance, with FRAME co-founder Erik Torstensson, were co-hosts Derek Blasberg and Camilla Fayed, joined by Amber Valletta, Anna Cleveland, Bianca Brandolini, Camille Charriere, Caroline de Maigret, Chriselle Lim, Constance Jablonski, Edie Campbell, Ella Emhoff and Samuel Hine, Fai Khadra, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, James Turlington, Jefferson Hack, Jessica Joffe, Jordan Barrett and new hubby Fernando Casablancas, Kailand Morris, Lily Donaldson, Mel Ottenberg, Naomi Campbell, Natalie Massenet, Natasha Poly, Noah Beck, Othilia Simon, Valery Kaufman, and more.

Carine Roitfeld’s star-studded PFW party with Grey Goose

Martinis, anyone? Carine Roitfeld brought together her fashion family to say salut to the return to physical shows during Paris Fashion Week. The exclusive affair, with Grey Goose, toasted the launch of CR Fashion Book’s “PARADE” Issue 13—while doubling as a surprise birthday party for the legendary editrix. Among those in attendance at La Suite Girafe were Irina Shayk, Olivia Culpo, Natasha Poly, Riccardo Tisci, Cindy Bruna, Maye Musk, Miss Fame, Evan Mock, Law Roach, Soo Joo Park, Caroline Daur, Sara Sampaio, Isabeli Fontana, Leyna Bloom, and many more.

Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve makes her PFW debut

Eve Jobs is working the runways. The 23-year-old daughter of Apple founder Steve made her runway debut at Coperni’s Spring Summer ’22 show during Paris Fashion Week—rubbing shoulders backstage with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Paloma Elsesser. Her catwalk strut comes after Jobs made her foray into modeling with Glossier’s holiday ad campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eve Jobs (@evecjobs)

Signature launches first menswear offering

Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Sanctuary has unveiled its newest category: Sanctuary Men’s. With the goal to help men build an everyday wardrobe that’s fashionable and functional, the premiere drop includes lightweight and relaxed staples like logo tees, sweatshirts, a bomber jacket, denim and cotton button-ups, twill pants, and classic jeans. The collection is available to shop now, with future capsules dropping each month through Fall.

FastAF celebrates one year in business…and is offering a gift to celebrating

FastAF, aka the app that makes it possible to get almost anything you want in the nick of time, is blowing out the proverbial candles on its first year in business. As a way to say thanks, FastAF is giving new and existing customers 30% off for all 31 days of October. Go, go, go!

