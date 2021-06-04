Inside Bottega Veneta’s Williamsburg Pop-Up, Now Open For The Season

You’re about to see a lot more Lido shoes and Pouch and Cassette bags on your next Friday night jaunt down Berry Street—Bottega Veneta has opened a pop-up in Williamsburg.

The Italian brand helmed by Daniel Lee is shacking up for the season at 33 Grand Street, between Kent and Wythe. The contrasting backdrop to the perennially-popular label’s latest must-haves is an old bank, built in 1889. Leaning in to Bottega’s own alignment with the creative community, the 1,600-square-foot location has previously been used as a recording studio and an artist’s studio.

The store, which is open until the end of September, will highlight women’s handbags, shoes, and small leather goods as well as a selection of men’s bags, shoes and accessories. There will also be a limited selection of key RTW pieces from recent Salon runway outings.

This is the first time that award-winning designer Lee has created a concept store for the U.S. (the brand’s presence on Madison Avenue was conceptualized by Lee’s predecessor, Tomas Maier.) Furthermore, it’s solidifying Williamsburg as a key market for luxury brands—Gucci recently opened a temporary space in the neighborhood to debut its buzzy The North Face collab. Welcome to the new era of the ‘Brooklyn cool mom’….

