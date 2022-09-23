Daily Media: Elizabeth Von Der Goltz Leaves Matchesfashion, New Execs At Hearst Magazines And PVH Corp, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Elizabeth von der Goltz, chief commercial officer at Matchesfashion, is leaving the company. She will be replaced by Carl Tallents.

2. Lisa Ryan Howard is now executive vice president and global chief revenue officer at Hearst Magazines.

3. Sara Bland is now executive vice president and chief strategy officer at PVH Corp.

4. Julie Brown, chief operating and chief financial officer at Burberry, is leaving the company.

5. Georgia Makely-Schraeder is now global director, digital + media at Ford Models.

6. Robbie Cantonwine is now partner at Battalion PR.

7. Priyankka Mani is now senior vice president of product & design at Lonely Planet.

8. PJ Gach is now a watch columnist for SPY.com.

9. Monica Efman is now a director at Alison Brod Marketing + Communications.

10. Hailey Hauldren is now senior account executive in SHADOW’s spirits division. Saheedat Abdul is now a director in the company’s influencer division.

11. Maya Jimenez is now account executive at Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis.

12. Justine Goodiel is now senior account executive at LVPR.

Plus!

13. PURPLE is now representing Le Labo and Charles Jeffrey Loverboy.

14. KCD is now representing LaQuan Smith.

15. FACTORY PR is now repping Dr. Naomi and Not Your Mother’s.

16. Krupp Group is now representing What Goes Around Comes Around.

17. SHADOW is now representing TUMI.

18. COLLECTIVE is now representing Zaffori.

19. SHO+CO is now representing Sebastien Ami for VIP services.

20. Westway Communications is now representing Sevigne.

21. LVPR is now representing Jean Dousset and Jiggy.

22. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Swiss watch brand DOXA.

23. Sandrine Charles is now representing Dogpound.

24. Lisa Laurie PR is now representing Leaf + Flower CBD.

25. Coded Agency is now representing The Atelier Couture by Professor Jimmy Choo.

