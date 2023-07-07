Daily Media: Alo Yoga Appoints VP Of Marketing, A Tommy Hilfiger Veteran Departs, And More Moves To Peruse!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Summer Barry is now vice president of brand marketing at Alo Yoga.

2. Avery Baker, president and chief brand officer at Tommy Hilfiger Global, is leaving the company.

3. Bob Neville is now managing director, UK & Ireland at Clarks.

4. Kaleigh Johnson, account director at Nike Communications, is leaving the company.

5. Kelly Gilbert is now senior publicist at Le CollectiveM.

Plus!

6. PURPLE is now representing SERAPIAN.

7. JJPR is now representing Untoxicated.

8. Le CollectiveM is now representing Renwick Hospitality Group and The Granola Bar.

9. RK c- is now representing Samantha Knight Fine Jewelry.

10. Odyssey Public Relations is now representing Vinyl Steakhouse.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.