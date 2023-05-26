This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Michael Avedon and James Dylan have launched a new publication called BREACH.

2. Ilaria Resta is now CEO at Audemars Piguet (effective January 1, 2024.)

3. Charlotte Blechman, chief marketing officer at Tom Ford, is leaving the company.

4. Martine Rose is now guest creative director at Clarks.

5. Jennifer Na is now digital account supervisor at ICA.

6. Brandon Petulla is now senior designer in SHADOW’s creative division. Sara Charles is now director, beauty at the company.

7. Cam Edson is now junior publicist, media relations at KCD.

Plus!

8. Derris is now representing Shinola, Alexander Wang, and Vivrelle.

9. ICA is now representing Bluesalt.

10. Magrino PR is now representing Urban Cowboy Hotels.

11. ESPR is now representing Giarité.

12. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Made By Dentists.

13. Quartz PR is now representing esthetician Christina Uzzardi of Cheeks + Co.

14. Nobs Consulting is now representing STANCE.

15. Brandsway Communications is now representing Samantha Michelle.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.