Tuesday, September 28

Blacktag celebrates soft launch at The Bowery

Creators, talent, and media execs gathered to raise Johnny Walker cocktails to Blacktag; a platform for Black content and creators. The platform, an NEA & CAA-backed venture, will serve as a 24-hour interactive content channel for web, mobile, and TV apps to redirect billions in ad-spend to Black creatives. The event was hosted by Blacktag founders Akin Adebowale and Ousman Sahko Sow, who told the crowd that original series, short, and feature films will begin to roll out from early October. Among those in attendance were Sophia Roe, Kimberly Drew, Sage Elsesser, Cassi Namoda, and MISKI.

Thursday, September 23 + Saturday, September 25

WeHo welcomes new club, Offsunset

Over the course of two nights, VIPs attended the launch parties for Offsunset—a new hotspot located where the original Hyde was once situated. Among those who partied the night away to sets by Diplo and Benny Blanco & Cashmere Cat were Tom Holland, Dwight Howard, Demi Lovato, Jordun Love, Presley Gerber, Kid Cudi, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Olivia Jade Giannulli, Andrew Matarazzo, Marta Pozzan, Neels Visser, The Chainsmokers, Ben Simmons, Serena Kerrigan, and Kelsey Merritt.

Wednesday, September 22

Vince Camuto celebrates Fall collection with the style set

To showcase what’s new for the season, Vince Camuto took over a penthouse in The Ludlow Hotel to debut everything from ’70s-style loafers and thigh-high shearling-lined boots to party shoes and so much more. Also on display was a flower-filled bathtub in what’s arguably Manhattan’s most Instagrammed bathroom, to celebrate the launch of the newest fragrance. Among those in attendance enjoying customization, astrology readings, and life-size chess games were Natalie Suarez, Anna Page, Remi Bader, Shea Marie, and more.

Thursday, September 23

TWENTY Montréal lands in Soho, with opening of first-ever flagship

Founder and designer David Helwani was in town to welcome notable names in the industry as he cut the proverbial ribbon on TWENTY’s first brick and mortar store. The luxury brand, famed for its activewear and knitwear, is now sitting pretty in a 1,400-square-foot space in Soho, with a store that incorporates gallery exhibits from local NYC artists, as well as a coffee nook. The event brought out the likes of Shanina Shaik, Chanel Iman, Maxwell Osborne, and more.

Sunday, September 19

Palm Heights hosts Habibi Night to raise funds for the Lebanese Food Bank

Grand Cayman-based hotel Palm Heights has been supporting the Lebanese Food Bank since 2019, but thanks to an idea from founder Gabriella Khalil’s mom, a new Brooklyn soirée helps to raise further funds for the charity. The recent evening celebration featured a silent auction, performances by Sudanese artist Alsarah (of Alsarah and The Nubatones) and pioneering Lebanese performer Anya Kneez, and plenty of Egyptian and Lebanese cuisine. Among those in attendance were Susan Alexandra, Camille Becerra, Chloe Wise, Pierre Serrao and Jon Gray of Ghetto Gastro, Carly Mark, Brie Welch, Kennedy Yanko, Gillian Zinser, Noor Elkhaldi, Brianna Lance, Joe Holder, and many more.

Friday, September 17

Loro Piana hosts a sunset cruise

Italian luxury purveyor Loro Piana hosted a sunset cruise aboard actor Matthew Rhys’ classically restored yacht, the Rarebit—one of the last four remaining Ernest Hemingway-commissioned Wheeler Playmates from 1939. Fittingly, everyone was given a pair of Loro Piana classic sailing shoe for the excursion! After arriving back on solid ground, guests enjoyed a dinner at the new private club, Casa Cipriani, in the Bartholdi Presidential Suite. The guestlist included Matthew Rhys, Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal, Carla Gugino and Sebastian Gutierrez, Maye Musk, Nico Tortorella, Don Lemon and Tim Malone, Jill and Harry Kargman, Vanessa Moody, Ubah Hassan, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Ryan Cooper, Sophie Sumner, Victoria Raemy, Daniel Benedict and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and Loro Piana North America CEO Claudia Cividino.

