Daily Events Diary: Julianne Moore Helps BG Kick Off The Holidays, Celebrating With JJ Martin, Manolo Blahnik, Stella McCartney, Law Roach, Burberry, And More!

Bergdorf Goodman signals that the holidays are officially here

Can we get a woohoo! Legendary New York retailer Bergdorf Goodman kicked off the holidays with a special celebration, “The Present Moment,” bringing together the worlds of fashion, culture, and entertainment through a multi-sensory offering of experiences. Andrea Miller, founder and artistic director of Gallim Dance, choreographed a movement-based immersive performance which brought Bergdorf Goodman’s holiday theme to life. On hand for the festivities was Linda Fargo, who welcomed Julianne Moore to the store to witness the windows (featuring exclusive items from Michael Kors, Bode, Altuzarra, Christopher John Rogers, and more) and the seasonal pop-up shop.

Stella & friends launch Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back capsule

At Henson Recording Studios is Los Angeles, A listers joined designer Stella McCartney as she launched the Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back capsule, a nod to her dad Paul and his bandmate’s legendary legacy. Among those in attendance for surprise musical performances by ASHE, Beck, Dani Miller, Wendy & Lisa, Rain Phoenix, and Harper Simon (plus DJ sets by Myles Hendrick and Zuri Marley) were Paula Abdul, Alessandra Ambrosio, Iris, Judd, and Maude Apatow, Kate Beckinsale, Matt Bellamy, Rebecca Black, Orlando Bloom, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tony Hawk, Goldie Hawn, Olivia Holt, Kate Hudson, Sean Lennon, Leslie Mann, Charlotte McKinney, Al Pacino, Ava Phillippe, Amy Poehler, Storm Reid, Halston Sage, Jaden Smith, Aaron and Sam Taylor Johnson, Amber Valletta, Cleo Wade, Reese Witherspoon, and many more.

Manolo Blahnik rings in the big 5-0

Legendary shoemaker Manolo Blahnik is celebrating a half century with the release of a collector’s item gold-themed capsule collection and the option for fans around the world the ability to access his vast archives digitally. To help spread the world, industry insiders flocked to Dowling’s at The Carlyle for high tea and a surprise performance from Halston star, Krysta Rodriquez (whom Mr. Blahnik himself had fallen in love with thanks to her acclaimed performance as Liza Minelli). Among those in attendance were the company’s president of America’s and chief commercial officer, Andrew Wright, Sandra Bernhard, Lauren Santo Domingo, Erinn Westbrook, Julia Schlaepfer, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and more.

Unemployed Magazine x Burberry dinner

Guests joined Unemployed magazine’s co-founders Cecile Winckler and Sophie Tabet for an intimate evening of cocktails and dinner at Mr. Chow to celebrate the latest issue, Issue 06, which is supported by Burberry. Among those in attendance were Lucas Zwirner, Fai Khadra, Heron Preston, Rebecca Dayan, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Carlotta Kohl, Cate Holstein, and more.

Law Roach hosts Galerie Grand Marnier

Image architect and celebrity stylist Law Roach was in town to highlight French cognac house Grand Marnier’s new Cocktail Couture—a made to measure approach to cocktail designs—and introduce guests to his own creation, The Provocateur. Joining him to raise a glass were

Supers join DL1961 for an intimate soirée

Elsa Hosk, Candice Swanepoel, and more gathered at DL1961 co-founder and creative director Sarah Ahmed’s loft in Tribeca for a get together (and ice cream and CBD!). The night also included a special live set by West Coast band, The Palms.

W.Rosado’s Tribu collection launch

Notable figures gathered at the Tribeca Penthouse of The Greenwich Hotel to celebrate jewelry designer Wilfredo Rosado and his Tribu collection, which combines cutting-edge techniques, quality materials, international culture references, and meticulous craftsmanships. Those stopping by to support (and enjoy Latin-themed bites as a nod to the designer’s heritage) included Drena DeNiro, Robert DeNiro, Peter Som, Kara Young, Adam Glassman, Amy Fine Collins, Serge Normant, Francesca Sorrenti, Bianca Jebbia, Lynn Yaeger, and more.

Friends fête La DoubeJ’s collab with 1stdibs

Stylish Soho coffee spot was transformed into a dinner party setup, courtesy of La DoubleJ. Milan-based designer JJ Martin was buzzing to be in town to join friends of the brand (all kitted out in her signature joy-inducing dresses and feather-trimmed separates) in raising a glass to her upcoming partnership with 1stDibs…more to come, on that front! Among those in attendance were Amy Astley, Jane Keltner De Valle, Chloe King, and many more. Peep the style!

De Beers’ high jewelry event

Guests turned out for a sparkling evening with De Beers Jewellers’ high jewelry event with The New York Botanical Gardens. Among those in attendance were Olivia Palermo, Nina Agdal, Georgia Bloomberg, Tina Leung, Lili Buffett, Ariana Rockefeller, Natasha Poly, Sophie Elgort, Jessica Wang, and Gillian Hearst. Chic!

British Fashion Council celebrated the 2021 NEW WAVE: Creatives

Fashion and entertainment luminaries gathered at Bar Chrystie at PUBLIC ahead of The Fashion Awards 2021 (taking place in London on November 29) presented by TikTok. The event was hosted by Caroline Rush, chief executive of British Fashion Council alongside hair guru and i-D’s senior beauty editor at large, Jawara Wauchope. The event marked the unveiling of the 2021 NEW WAVE: Creatives – a list of the fifty most innovative and inspiring young creative talents from around the world. Guests Included Evan Mock, (Chiang) John Yuyi, Amarsana Gendunova, Beverly Nguyen, Chazz Innis, Kailand Morris, Lil’ Dre, Quil Lemons, Young Emperors, and more.

PatBo x Afro Child host an evening of fashion and art

In aid of Artnoir, Afro Child and PatBo have collaborated on a week-long installation featuring a curated selection of the Ghanian-born artist’s work at the brand’s Greene St boutique. To kick off the partnership, guests including Kehinde Wiley, Victoria Brito, Jessica Nichols, and more attended a cocktail party at the chic store. Sales of the artwork and 10% of PatBo’s retail sales will be donated to the initiative, a majority female-founded non-profit which supports Black and Brown creators, curators, and collectors.

A P.E. Nation pool party after dark

VIPs including Shanina Shaik, Josephine Skriver, Marta Pozzan, London Wilmot, and Delilah Belle Hamlin joined P.E. Nation’s founder Pip Edwards to celebrate the activewear brand’s swim collection launch. Peep that infinity pool!

A24 & Cinema Society host a screening of “The Humans”

Screen stars attended a screening of Stephen Karam’s debut movie, “The Humans”—an adaptation from his beloved Tony Award-winning play which stars Beanie Feldtein, Amy Schumer, Steven Yeun, and more as members of a tight-knit New York City family gathering to celebrate Thanksgiving. Attending the screening of the hilarious yet haunting movie at the Village East and the after party at Narcissa were stars Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and writer/director Stephen Karam, alongside Molly Ringwald, Julia Stiles, Noma Dumezweni, Willa Fitzgerald, Jo Ellen Pellman, Eliza Scanlen, Jessica Vosk, Michael Rosen, Chase Sui Wonders, and more.

Vince Camuto’s holiday presentation

Lifestyle brand Vince Camuto debuted its holiday collection of sparkling evening heels, cozy slippers, chic handbags and more over dinner at the Pendry Manhattan West with a crowd that included influencers and editors such as Jessica Wang, Natalie and Dylana Suarez, Mary Leest, Greivy, and more.

At the diner with Lee Jeans

Lee Jeans celebrated the LeeOriginals campaign at the famous Empire Diner in NYC, with a cocktail gathering and DJ set from Mia Moretti. Those in attendance included campaign models Levi Dylan, Stella Duval, Mahogany Wade, Annahstasia Enuke, Rocky Harwoodv and Haden McKenna, plus actress Casimere Jollett, Mark Seliger, and campaign stylist Arianne Phillips.

