Daily Diary: An Art World Lunch, Parade’s Summer Party, Plus! Cool Cat Takes Over The Surf Lodge For Pride

Art Production Fund hosts luncheon for Sanford Biggers

Luminaries, tastemakers, and influential figures in the art world gathered at Saks Fifth Avenue’s glamorous L’Avenue restaurant on Tuesday to raise a glass to Harlem-based artist Sanford Biggers. The gathering was to celebrate Biggers’ public art exhibition at Rockefeller Center, which is on view through July 12. Attendees included Casey Fremont, Sarah Hoover, Derrick Adams, Marianne Boesky, Gerard Bush, Kathleen Lynch, Martha Hoover, and more.

Summer of Parade kickoff party

Brooklynites raised Rosaluna cocktails and boozy paletas to celebrate the Summer of Parade party at 74Wythe in Williamsburg. Revelers celebrated the popular, fledgling basics brand and its 23-year-old founder, Cami Tellez, while enjoying a surprise performance by Maya Margarita. The brand used the event to highlight its commitment to Planned Parenthood and celebrate its free health services, specifically those offered to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Cool Cat Pride celebration at The Surf Lodge

Newly-minted ‘Best Spritzer’ award winner Cool Cat hosted a Pride cocktail party, intimate dinner, and performance by Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears at Montauk hotspot The Surf Lodge, with DJ Dawson spinning until sundown. As a gay-owned and operated brand, CEO and co-founder Rocco Venneri wanted to bring friends of the brand Out East to celebrate all genders, ethnicities and sexual orientations—rounding out Pride Month with some majorly memorable moments.

Gitano’s Garden of Love Celebrates Pride

Gitano was the place to be on gay pride Sunday in New York. James Franco, Zachary Quinto, Kathryn Gallagher, Jason Wu, RJ King, Charlie Knepper, Amanda Lepore, Timo Weiland, and Rigo Lora were among the familiar faces at the Garden of Love for Pride Love Celebration. Gitano’s James Gardner was on hand to welcome friends from the LGBTQ+ community.

