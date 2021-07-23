Tod’s Takes Over An East Hampton Backyard For An Intimate Coastal Soirée And Performance

Tod’s knows how to make a splash! The Italian label invited Hamptons tastemakers to celebrate in style on Thursday night in East Hampton. The breathtakingly beautiful bash was held at a private residence, and enlisted Cristina Cuomo, Carolyn Tate Angel, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Christina Lewis and Loida Nicholas Lewis as the evening’s immaculately-dressed co-hosts.

To celebrate the new Tod’s pop-up boutique in East Hampton, those in attendance donned their best and showed up for canapés and cocktails on the oceanfront lawn. Greeted by a stunning floral and candle-laden tablescape underneath twinkling fairy lights, it was a little taste of Italian la dolce vita in the Hamps.

And not to be upstaged by the gorgeous views and delicious food, famed pianist Chloe Flower surprised guests with a special and intimate live performance.

Among those in attendance were notable locals in the worlds of fashion, art, and more. Attendees included actress Cristin Milioti,Casey Fremont, Brendan Fallis, Charlotte Groeneveld, Lili Buffett, Tinamarie Clark, Jessica Wang, Isolde Brielmaier, Hank Willis Thomas, Rujeko Hockley, Rachel and Neil Blumenthal, and many more.

Feast your eyes on the evening’s happenings below:

