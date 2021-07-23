Inside The Daily Summer’s Summer Shopping Event & Garden Gathering With ETRO

East Enders flocked to Amagansett’s The Reform Club in style this week, turning out in their garden party finery to shop the latest must-haves from Milan-based luxury label ETRO.

The Daily Summer event was hosted by Art Production Fund executive director Casey Fremont, founder of chic Upper East Side members club Maison Ashley Wu, and Lizzi Bickford Meadow.

Those in attendance sipped glasses of chilled Fig & Olive rosé—served from a chic custom rosé cart, no less! The beloved Mediterranean restaurant also kept guests satiated with a chef-created menu, which kept the Italian heritage of the brand front of mind. In other words, a crostini station with delicious and delectable burrata and pesto; lemon ricotta, pecan, and caramelized peach; or goat cheese and confit options. Also on offer were small plates of cauliflower and bulgur tabbouleh; rainbow carrots and sweet potatoes with hummus; Yellowfin tuna tartar with avocado and toasted pistachio; and Sud & Soleil salad comprised of haricots verts, heart of palm, figs, and candied pecan. *Chef’s kiss!*

Ensuring no shortage of picture perfect moments, the space was transformed into a Riviera-style ‘ETRO Beach’ club for the day, thanks to custom paisley place mats, linens, decor, and, of course, pool floats!

While discovering the latest collection at The Reform Club’s Cottage 1, guests learned more about ETRO as a major international luxury player. In the words of creative director Veronica Etro (whom we just profiled!), the brand “is free-spirited and its lifestyle is unique and recognizable. We’re unconventional—breaking the rules and feeling free to express our imagination and dreams. The important thing [for us] is to go with the flow and to be instinctive. It’s fundamental to see beyond reality and to be visionary.” Cin cin to that mantra!

Among those in attendance to discover the bohemian-style floaty frocks, printed separates, and covetable accessories were Violet Gaynor, Amy Herman Schechter, Kim Taylor, Magda Coven, Jaimee Marano, Alicia and Yorgos Tsibiridis, Alexandra Chemla, Jack Richardson, Daniela DeGrazia, and many more.

