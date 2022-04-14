Coachella Is Comin’! Paris Hilton Kicks Off The Desert Festivities With Revolve

When does she sleep?! Paris Hilton has had a busy week—not least accepting The Daily’s Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year Award on Sunday evening, followed by a viral gal’s night out with bestie Christina Aguilera in Beverly Hills post-ceremony. Yesterday, the style star joined Revolve at their newly-opened Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood as the world and its mother gears up for ‘chella.

Wearing a slinky star-printed (if you don’t get the reference, are you really a Paris fan!?) co-ord with a daring leg slit and a billowing singular sleeve, accompanied by XL shades (see, stars are blind!) and mesh gloves, she set the tone for what’s sure to be a majorly fashionable event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Joining her for the kick-off event were the likes of Model Roz, designer Henry Holland, Charlie Matthews, Matt Bellamy, Leonie Hanne, Janice Joostema, Manny MUA, and more.

See the style, below!

Images: Courtesy of Revolve

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.