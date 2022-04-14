EventsFASHIONGO WEEKNews

Coachella Is Comin’! Paris Hilton Kicks Off The Desert Festivities With Revolve

by Freya Drohan
by Freya Drohan
Paris Hilton (Courtesy)

When does she sleep?! Paris Hilton has had a busy week—not least accepting The Daily’s Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year Award on Sunday evening, followed by a viral gal’s night out with bestie Christina Aguilera in Beverly Hills post-ceremony. Yesterday, the style star joined Revolve at their newly-opened Revolve Social Club in West Hollywood as the world and its mother gears up for ‘chella.

Wearing a slinky star-printed (if you don’t get the reference, are you really a Paris fan!?) co-ord with a daring leg slit and a billowing singular sleeve, accompanied by XL shades (see, stars are blind!) and mesh gloves, she set the tone for what’s sure to be a majorly fashionable event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Joining her for the kick-off event were the likes of Model Roz, designer Henry Holland, Charlie Matthews,  Matt Bellamy, Leonie Hanne, Janice Joostema, Manny MUA, and more.

See the style, below!

Images: Courtesy of Revolve

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

