Cidenna Introduces Their Velour Capsule With 3D Virtual Fashion Show

2020 was the year of the tracksuit. While we have been stuck sheltering in place and working from home, our workwear has been replaced with athleisure and loungewear. Comfort is the new king of fashion. This sentiment is true across the board; whether you’re talking about the rejection of stilettos in favor of platform sneakers, or the resurgence of yoga pants. Always with its finger on the pulse for streetwear, Cidenna has launched their new velour capsule collection. The popular streetwear brand is owned by 23-year-old Khalil Walthour and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

COVID-19 has forced fashion brands to adapt to the digital world and find new ways of presenting their latest collections. As a high-fashion streetwear brand with a focus on innovation, Cidenna presented their velour capsule collection through a 3D virtual fashion show. This futuristic presentation gave a life-like representation of both tracksuits, which moved as though they were being worn by a model. The unisex tracksuits are manufactured with a rare velour material that gives the garments their distinctive full-body stripe. The side panels give the tracksuits an elevate feel, as they contrast against the monochrome black and cocoa fabrics. No high-end product is complete without the brand’s logo. Cidenna has cleverly tied in the streetwear demand for monograms by placing their white logo on both the zip-up jacket and pants. The adjustable drawstring allows you to adjust the pants to get your desired fit, whether you want a laidback looked or a more tailored athleisure appearance. Available in both cocoa with teal stripes, and black with white stripes, this capsule collection offers a choice for both the minimalistic streetwear fan and the fashionista who wants to make a bold statement.

Our early 2000s nostalgia has us all reaching to the back of our closets to find our old velour tracksuits. These are a go-to streetwear staple for celebrities and influencers, including the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Zayn Malik, Paris Hilton and Katy Perry have all rediscovered their love for the once infamous velour tracksuit. Whether you are watching Netflix at home with your friends or jumping on a private jet to Mykonos, a velour tracksuit is an elevated way to look both stylish and comfortable. You can complete your look with your trusty white sneakers or even a pair of open-toe mules if you’re feeling extra fancy. If you want to embrace the athleisure vibes, add a baseball cap and an oversized pair of sunglasses to channel your inner professional athlete.

Tracksuits are no longer just for the racetrack or to wear before a gym session. Streetwear is about expressing your personal style and showing the world what is important to you. The Cidenna velour tracksuit capsule collection features functional designs that help you stand out from the crowd. This young American brand is already making its mark on the streetwear scene, with its futuristic 3D mini fashion show and its innovative use of social media. You can watch the Cidenna 2020 3D Virtual Fashion show on Youtube.

Presented by: T1