The Daily Is Hosting Panels with Christian Siriano, Social Media Experts, Plus The Costumers Designers of And Just Like That, Halston, And Younger At COTERIE

Come one! Come all! The Daily is hosting a series of panels and a fireside chat at COTERIE on Sunday, February 27 and Monday, February 28. The best part? The panels are open to the public! Here’s all the deets…

Sunday, February 27 at 1pm: “What’s Next?” Social media experts share what’s ahead in the world of Instagram, TikTok, and the Metaverse.

What’s ahead in social media and digital world and fashion? Leading insiders tell us what to expect and how you should be using social media. Plus! We delve into fashion’s obsession with the Metaverse. The panel will include content creator, designer, and social media expert Tina Lee of @ofleatherandlace, Harper’s Bazaar’s fashion news director Rachel Tashjian, who will share how fashion and the Metaverse have come together, Instagram’s Michaela O’Shaughnessy, the editorial lead of @creators; an Instagram owned channel that aims to educate people around the world on how they can be successful on the platform, and Macy’s vice president, fashion office, Durand Guion, who will discuss how the legendary store is working in the digital world. Wanna get that Instagram following up? Come join us!

Monday, February 28 at 4pm: Behind The Scenes: Meet Television’s Leading Costume Designers

The Daily sits down with four prolific costume designers—many of whom have all worked on Sex & The City at one point—to find out how fashion adds to every story. How do they create the signature looks of the characters? Where do they shop? How can a brand get their look on a show? Plus! Some of the best tales from the wardrobe truck! The panel will include Molly Rogers (co-costume designer, And Just Like That…, whose credits include The Devil Wears Prada, Confessions of a Shopaholic, Sex & The City); Danny Santiago (co-costume designer, And Just Like That.., whose credits include Sex & The City, Burn Notice); Jacqueline Demeterio (credits include Younger, Love Life, and Ugly Betty); and Jeriana San Juan (credits include Halston, and The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez). The panel will be moderated by The Daily’s fashion director Freya Drohan.

Monday, February 28 at 12pm: Fireside Chat with Christian Siriano

Beloved fashion designer and television personality Christian Siriano is coming to COTERIE for a one-on-one conversation with The Daily’s chief content officer Eddie Roche, to chat about his path to becoming one of America’s leading designers. Dubbed “the new king of old-school glamour” by Elle and “the next billion-dollar designer” by Yahoo! Style, Siriano’s designs have appeared on the world’s biggest stars and on the most prestigious red carpets. The Project Runway host has dressed everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Jennifer Coolidge and is considered an innovator in dressing women of all shapes, sizes, and ages. In 2020, Siriano was heralded for leading the PPE charge during the COVID-19 pandemic, when his atelier shifted entirely from creating clothing to masks for frontline workers in the New York area. To date, he and his team have shipped nearly two million masks to those in need.

Reminder: The panels are free and open to the public. They will be held at the Crystal Palace at the Jacob Javits Center. Seating is first come, first serve. See you there!

