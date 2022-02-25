What’s Next? Join Our Panel This Sunday On The Future Of Social Media And Digital In Fashion

What’s ahead in social media and the digital world and fashion? This Sunday, February 27 at 1pm at COTERIE at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, leading insiders tell us what to expect next and how you should be using social media. Plus! We delve into fashion’s obsession with the Metaverse. The panel will include digital creator, Olivia Caputo, who has worked with brands such as Revolve and Bloomingdale’s, Harper’s Bazaar’s fashion news director Rachel Tashjian, who will share how fashion and the Metaverse have come together, Instagram’s Michaela O’Shaughnessy, the editorial lead of @creators; an Instagram owned channel that aims to educate people around the world on how they can be successful on the platform, and Macy’s vice president, fashion office, Durand Guion, who will discuss how the legendary store is working in the digital world. The panel will be moderated by The Daily’s chief content officer Eddie Roche.

Wanna get that Instagram following up? Wanna learn how to work with brands? Come join us for this FREE panel held at the Javits Center’s Crystal Palace. Use the entrance closest to West 35th Street. Seating is first come, first serve. See you there!

