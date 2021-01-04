Eight Fancy Frocks That Will Fuel Your Bridgerton Obsession

Christmas day saw the highly-anticipated arrival of Shonda Rhimes’ new period drama adaptation, Bridgerton, which had been billed as a Regency-era Gossip Girl. Whether you loved it or hated it (my verdict: an unenthused ‘meh’), the sartorial offering was a sight to behold.

Between the cinched bodices and puffed sleeves, the embellishment on candy color delights, and that dusty blue shade that Daphne wears oh so well: the costume direction by Ellen Mirojnick was an ultra-feminine celebration of the era’s dreamy fashion. And with bows, bells, lace, and all the rest, it certainly served to put the romance back in period romance. Albeit, the steamy storylines did a pretty good job of that all on their own…

Feeling inspired? Here’s how we’re planning on cosplaying as a capital-L-lady going forward. Just remember to BYOT…bring your own tiara, that is.

Cara Cara, Bluehill dress, $695

LoveShackFancy, Elma slip dress, $595

Needle & Thread, Genevieve rose gown, $669

Alessandra Rich, organza gown with rose sleeves, $2,077

Reformation, Hestia dress, $528

Rachel Zoe, Beverly Leopard fil coupe maxi, $495

Theia, cold shoulder printed chiffon gown, $447

