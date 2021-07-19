Daily News: Sports Illustrated Debuts Its Most Historic Swim Issue Yet, Bridgerton’s Production Halt, Gisele Bündchen’s Return To Fashion, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Sports Illustrated SI covers are out! Here’s who’s featured…

For this year’s installment of the Swimsuit Issue, Sports Illustrated decided to make history. Tapping three cover stars—namely, tennis champion Naomi Osaka, rapper Meg Thee Stallion, and transgender model Leyna Bloom—the publication has kept diversity, inclusivity, and (obviously) drop-dead beauty top of mind. While Osaka is the first Black athlete to grace the issue’s cover, Meg Thee Stallion is the first rapper, and Bloom is the publication’s first openly transgender cover star. In a media release, Sports Illustrated editor in chief MJ Day said the stars were intentionally chosen to prove that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. “If there’s one thing that our cover models have in common, it’s that they don’t have one thing in common,” she said. “They look different, have different upbringings, have different passions and inspirations. But each is a reminder that beauty comes in many forms.” The diversity extends far beyond the covers, though, with 25 models featured in the magazine. Among those included are Tinashe, Anitta, Emily DiDonato, Josephine Skriver, Katrina Scott, Nyma Tang, Brooks Nader, Kate Bock, and Olivia Culpo, alongside others. The issues hit newsstands July 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leyna Bloom (@leynabloom)

Fausto Puglisi debuts first menswear collection with Roberto Cavalli

Debuting today, Roberto Cavalli SS ’22 marks the Italian label’s first menswear offering under the creative direction of Fausto Puglisi. What first meets the eye are the brand’s unapologetically eccentric tendencies, with striking bright-hued animal prints—namely, tiger motifs, leopard spots, and zebra stripes—splashed on nearly every piece the collection has to offer. But a closer look at the gladiator sandals, thigh-length robes, and elastic waistbands will reveal the boxing influences that inspired the collection—a nod to Roberto Cavalli’s steadfast commitment to strong and bold, yet sensual and fragile, masculinity. The house even tapped champion boxer Mike Tyson, who stars in a release video, to convey that same message of strength and fragility. “Looking at all that he has survived to be where he is now, that takes true grit and resilience. To me that grit, resilience and personal sense of style embodies the core essence of Cavalli,” Puglisi said in the release. Peep the lookbook below!

Chanel to show Métiers d’Art in Paris

French fashion house Chanel has chosen its home turf as the location for the debut of its Métiers d’Art collection, scheduled to be held December 7, though a specific venue has yet to be selected. What is usually a traveling show, the Métiers d’Art has had to venture off its beaten path in recent years in response to the pandemic. This year, though, the show is scheduled for its return to real life after being digitally presented last year. If the location of its latest Haute Couture offering is any indication of the upcoming Métiers d’Art venue, we can expect something equivocally intimate and elegant.

Gisele Bündchen is making her return to fashion

Model, mother, and eco-activist Gisele Bündchen is the latest to join the long list of fashion muses under Lion Management’s clientele list. The Brazilian model, who has a hefty 1,000+ magazine covers in her modeling portfolio, recently left IMG in February after 22 years. In pursuing her commitment to the environment, the activist has also served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme, as well as joined DraftKings as a special adviser, with whom she will launch an initiative to plant 1 million trees by next year’s Earth Day. Now, with her new management, Bünchen will have the opportunity to incorporate her passions for fashion and environmental sustainability. Watch this space!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

Spike Lee announces Cannes winner prematurely

On Saturday, Julia Ducournau of “Titane” was announced as the winner of the Palme d’OR at the Cannes Film Festival, making her only the second female filmmaker to ever win the honor—but not all went to plan. The announcement was made prematurely by Jury president Spike Lee, who revealed the news at the beginning of the closing ceremony, which was broadcast on TV channel Canal+ in France. The news left a confused crowd until the ceremony’s end, when Ducournau came on stage to embrace Lee thankfully and accept the prestigious award. Oops!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agência Lusa (@lusaagenciadenoticias)

Bridgerton pauses production amidst a positive COVID case

In light of a crew member testing positive for COVID, and in accordance with Netflix’s strict protocols, Bridgerton has been forced to halt production. The halt is the second to take effect this week, with the first filming pause lasting 24 hours after a crew member tested positive, resulting in a two-day suspension. The second positive test resulted in an indefinite postponement. The series, which garnered significant attention after its release in December, will also move forth without star actor Regé-Jean Page. Tears all around!

Irina Shayk stars in DL1961’s Fall/Winter 2021 campaign

For its latest offering, premium, tech-focused denim brand DL 1961 tapped Russian beauty Irina Shayk to model its assortment of sustainable, functional, and undeniably fashionable denim. Using 98% recycled water, clean dyes, organic cotton, and renewable fibers, DL1961 has always been a leading force in sustainable denim production—and this collection was no exception. In addition to… well… denim, the Fall Winter ’21 offering comprises the launch of DL Athleisure—a collection of “wear-everywhere essentials” like joggers, athletic jackets, and lightweight layering pieces. Given its enduring emphasis on sustainable practice, the brand’s newfound partnership with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, with which it will work to eliminate waste and promote a more circular fashion industry, is nothing but apropos. Retailing from $139 to $899, the collection will be sold online at DL1961, as well as in wholesale stores Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Stitch Fix, and Shopbop.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.