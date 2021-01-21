Bridgerton Season 2 Is Happening! Here’s What We Know

Tighten your corset and fancy your up-do, Lady Whistleton just uncovered the juiciest gossip yet: Bridgerton is on for a second season. The exciting news, which has been speculated and dreamt of by many, came in the form of a Lady Whistleton Society Paper—how apropos!

With word of another season coming just weeks after the series first debuted on Netflix, some might say it’s too soon for a follow up, but they obviously have yet to immerse themselves in the grandeur of Regency-era London and all its pomp glory. As for the rest of us, we can hardly wait for another installment of dramatic love affairs and empire-waisted everything.

So what’s in store for season two of our favorite Shondaland drama? We’re betting on even more stately 19th century London fashion, illicit affairs, scandalous Bridgerton clan gossip, and splendid formalities of high society London. What more could you ask for!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

Given that the series is the cinematic counterpart to Julia Quinn’s romantic novels—season one acted in beautiful harmony with her first book, The Duke & I—it would only make sense that season two will mirror the events of Quinn’s next novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me. If that’s the case, we can count on another love story, but this time involving Anthony, the eldest of the Bridgerton brood.

In an interview on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Bridgerton creator Van Dusen teased: “Anthony is going to have a love interest next season, and I think it’s going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show.” He even hinted that he’d like to release a season for each of the Bridgerton offspring. So, eight seasons? Yes, please!

Looking ahead, filming is said to begin this upcoming spring in the U.K. (we’re already drooling over even more Georgian estates and debutante-style puff sleeves!), but this means it will likely not be ready for our inevitable binging until early 2022. While we aren’t quite sure how we’ll fare without our fix until then, we’ll be dreaming of twirling in some glitzy dresses in the meantime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton (@bridgertonnetflix)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.