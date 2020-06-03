Fashion Brands and Retailers Taking Action to Support the BLM Movement

Fashion brands and retailers across the nation are using their platforms to make donations large and small to various organizations such as Black Lives Matter, NAACP, the ACLU and more. The Daily is committed to highlighting these efforts by brands to support the Black Lives Matter movement.
Here is a list of some of the fashion brands and retailers who are making a difference. Stay tuned! We’ll be featuring more the rest of this week.
1. Catbird NYC
The NYC based boutique as per their Instagram post, has pledged to take steps against systemic racism and will be donating funds to the following: ACLU: $15,000, Black Lives Matter: $15,000, NAACP: $15000, Community Funds: $5,000.
UPDATE: We are donating the final $5K from our $50K donation today – all other funds have been proudly dispersed. Info below and in stories on the organizations' work and how to get involved. We continue to balance listening and acting. ❤️ 1.) $2,500 allocated to The Marsha P. Johnson Institute (@mpjinstitute ) , working to support the black transgender community through advocacy, community organizing, and artist fellowships. Link in stories to learn more and get involved. 2.) $2,500 allocated to movements organizing across the country to fight racism and fund bail. We are splitting our contribution among them through ActBlue (@actblueorg ). Link in stories. We will continue to listen, learn, step up, and take action against systemic racism. One part of this is the donation we are making today. Black Lives Matter. $15,000 to the ACLU $15,000 to Black Lives Matter $15,000 to the NAACP $5,000 to community funds
2. Eckhaus Latta
The brand matched donations to the The Bail Project by encouraging their followers to screenshot and DM their donation receipts.
3. Aritzia
They announced on Instagram that they will be donating $100,000 to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.
4. ETSY
The online retailer announced they will be donating $500,000 to Equal Justice Initiative and $500,000 to Borealis Philanthropy’s Black-Led Movement Fund, in addition to matching employee donations.
To the communities across the US who are voicing their anguish, anger, and deep frustration with systems that oppress and devalue Black lives, we stand in solidarity with you. The past days and weeks have, once again, shone a spotlight on the tremendous injustices in our society. Etsy is built on a belief that communities have the power to change the status quo. We believe that it’s critical to provide support to organizations working tirelessly for criminal justice reform and those that assist Black-led institutions. That’s why today we are announcing donations of $500,000 to Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) and $500,000 to Borealis Philanthropy's Black-Led Movement Fund, in addition to matching employee donations. We encourage our community to join us in supporting organizations that are leading the fight for change. #blacklivesmatter
5. Spanx
Showing solidarity towards the movement, the brand pledged the following on their Instagram, “We are donating $100,000 across national organizations focused on combating racial injustice: Black Lives Matter, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and The Minnesota Freedom Fund. In addition, we are committed to donating an additional $100,000 to organizations in our own home of Atlanta.”
"If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” – Desmond Tutu At Spanx, we always aim to be a source of bright light and positivity in this world. Today, we cannot ignore the injustices and darkness of our outside world. We are overwhelmed with sadness, frustration, heartbreak and anger over recent events. We want you to know that though you see us as a brand, we are made up of real people who care deeply about the justice and equality of everyone. We share your outrage and sorrow over the injustices that led to the tragic loss of the life of George Floyd, along with Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tony McDade, and so many more. It’s time to not only stand up for what's right and speak out against racism, but to take action. We know that it’s in all of our hands to create a better world. Today, we’re using our social platforms to reiterate that we are committed to being a better ally to fight systemic racism. We will actively practice anti-racism through awareness and education, self-introspection and action. We are calling leaders, we are signing petitions, we are spreading ways to take action – but there is so much more that can still be done. We are donating $100,000 across national organizations focused on combating racial injustice: Black Lives Matter, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and The Minnesota Freedom Fund. In addition, we are committed to donating an additional $100,000 to organizations in our own home of Atlanta. To be an ally is to speak out against injustice and to be ears to listen to the POC experience. To be an ally to us means having a heart for empathy for the oppressed and a hand to make change. The time for silence is over. It’s time to learn, to grow, to change. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #AntiRacism Art/Image Credit: @quotesbychristie
6. Balance Athletica
The activewear brand announced that they will be donating up to $30,000 split evenly between two organizations: Color Of Change and the Equal Justice Initiative.
Our hearts go out to those who are impacted by social injustice. We believe in equal treatment of all humans, and this will not stand. To fight the social injustice in our communities, we’ve decided to shift our charity efforts for the Oasis Collection and donate up to $30,000 split evenly between two organizations: Color Of Change & Equal Justice Initiative. Color Of Change is designing campaigns powerful enough to end practices that unfairly hold black people back, championing solutions that move us all forward. Until justice is real. Meanwhile, Equal Justice Initiative is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the U.S., challenging racial and economic injustice, and protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society. This upcoming launch, join us in the fight against social injustice. Your support matters, because together, we WILL make an impact. #FindYourBalance ⚖️ #BalanceAthletica
7. For Love and Lemons
On June 1st the brand said they will be donating “all web sales made this past weekend and today to the following organizations: @blklivesmatter, @bailproject, @aclu_nationwide and @naacp Legal Defense Fund”.
#blacklivesmatter period. We will be donating all web sales made this past weekend and today to the following organizations: @blklivesmatter, @bailproject, @aclu_nationwide and @naacp Legal Defense Fund. We are currently at $67,000. Help us raise more today for these incredible organizations. Swipe for just a few ways to take action. We have been trying to wrap our heads around how to best respond, as we wanted it to be meaningful. We acknowledge the privilege and power we have with the platform of this brand and know that it is only right that we use it to bring awareness and share educational information and resources in ways that help people take action. It is our human duty to stand for what is right. It is our human duty to speak out against injustices, to have compassion, to listen and learn, to raise our voices, to support the Black community, and to do better George Floyd didn't have to lose his life. Ahmaud Arbery didn't have to lose his life. Breonna Taylor didn't have to lose her life. What has been done to these humans, and the countless others throughout history is senseless and wrong Enough is enough. And it's time for actual change, we must do better so we can teach our future generations to be better. We as a company must own up to our responsibilities to make a change, to stand for what is right. We are committed to do so, to do more, to be better.
8. The Sis Kiss
Jewelry brand Sis Kiss is donating a percentage of every sale this month to the ACLU Minnesota Chapter.
