Fashion Brands and Retailers Taking Action to Support the BLM Movement

Fashion brands and retailers across the nation are using their platforms to make donations large and small to various organizations such as Black Lives Matter, NAACP, the ACLU and more. The Daily is committed to highlighting these efforts by brands to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Here is a list of some of the fashion brands and retailers who are making a difference. Stay tuned! We’ll be featuring more the rest of this week.

1. Catbird NYC

The NYC based boutique as per their Instagram post, has pledged to take steps against systemic racism and will be donating funds to the following: ACLU: $15,000, Black Lives Matter: $15,000, NAACP: $15000, Community Funds: $5,000.

2. Eckhaus Latta

The brand matched donations to the The Bail Project by encouraging their followers to screenshot and DM their donation receipts.

3. Aritzia

They announced on Instagram that they will be donating $100,000 to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.



4. ETSY

The online retailer announced they will be donating $500,000 to Equal Justice Initiative and $500,000 to Borealis Philanthropy’s Black-Led Movement Fund, in addition to matching employee donations.

5. Spanx

Showing solidarity towards the movement, the brand pledged the following on their Instagram, “We are donating $100,000 across national organizations focused on combating racial injustice: Black Lives Matter, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund and The Minnesota Freedom Fund. In addition, we are committed to donating an additional $100,000 to organizations in our own home of Atlanta.”

6. Balance Athletica

The activewear brand announced that they will be donating up to $30,000 split evenly between two organizations: Color Of Change and the Equal Justice Initiative.

7. For Love and Lemons

On June 1st the brand said they will be donating “all web sales made this past weekend and today to the following organizations: @blklivesmatter, @bailproject, @aclu_nationwide and @naacp Legal Defense Fund”.

8. The Sis Kiss

Jewelry brand Sis Kiss is donating a percentage of every sale this month to the ACLU Minnesota Chapter.

