What Beauty Brands Are Doing to Support The BLM Movement

A slew of beauty companies announced various donations and initiatives in support of the Black Lives Movement. In fact, there’s so many we will be featuring them on our site all this week. Here’s the first round of charitable brands – A to H – and what they’re doing to contribute to the cause.

Anastasia Beverly Hills: The cosmetics brand made a $100,000 donation across a several organizations, including Black Lives Matter, the Innocence Project, the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund, Black Visions Collective and the Marshall Project.



Billie: The razor and body-care brand has donated $100,000 across Black Lives Matter and the NAACP saying that its “a small step toward hopefully making our country the safe place it should have always been.”

Biossance: The plant-based skin care line donated $100,000 to the ACLU, Minnesota Freedom Fund, Color Of Change as well as Black Lives Matter.

Bite Beauty: The makeup brand is donating an unspecified amount to Black Lives Matter. “BITE’s core value is to stand up for what’s right, not what’s been done in the past or what’s easy. We won’t be silent.”

Boy Smells: In a three-slide post on Instagram, the fragrance brand shared that it donated $10,000 to the NAACP, Black Lives Matter, and Black Visions Collective. Encouraging its followers to read each slide saying, “Our silence is our complacency and it is no longer an option. Human rights are human rights. Black Lives Matter.”



Brujita Skincare: On Sunday, the skin care line shared its receipt of the over $2K+ donation it made to the Black Visions Collective on Instagram.

Carol’s Daughter: Stating that, “in an effort to fight the injustice that takes the lives of too many of our sons and daughters,” the hair care line is making donations to Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and Know Your Rights Camp to honor Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd.

Caudalie: The U.S. division of the French skin care line said it would donate to the ACLU. “Our hearts are heavy. To our community, friends and family: we stand with you. We believe in humanity, equality, and basic human rights. We support and encourage you to stand united…”

Charlotte Tilbury: The brand donated to the ACLU, Black Lives Matter, and the NAACP announcing on Instagram that the company “stands again racism, against inequality, and against hatred.”

Cirque Colors: The nail polish brand is matching donations from customers who give to Black Lives Matter up until it meets its $5K goal. Customers just need to send screenshots of their donations to hello@cirquecolors.com.

Clarins: While headquartered in Paris, the beauty line showed its solidarity with the movement by donating $50,000 to support The Conscious Kid’s charity dedicate to providing rent relief for black families. The educational organization says its mission is promoting “positive identity development in youth.”

Cocokind: In an Instagram post including a quote from Desmond Tutu, the clean skin care line announced it would donate $10,000 to the ACLU. “We are appalled to constantly hear stories of the pervasive, violent racism that plagues America. our voices and actions matter, today and every day.”



Colourpop: The cosmetics brand is donating $25,000 each to both the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the ACLU. It will also be making donations to various organizations supporting black communities.

Deciem: “Beauty is using your voice.” The company is set to donate $100,000 total to Black Lives Matter, and the NAACP’s Legal Defense, and Educational Fund. In an effort to “amplify as many voices as possible,” Deciem asked its followers to email 1 min.-max videos to voices@deciem.com to share in its InstaStories.

Dermalogica: In addition to donating to the NAACP, the company said it was, “having conversations at work about race and white privilege, encouraging employees to also have these conversations at home, and educating ourselves on the work that needs to be done and supporting organizations that have been fighting for equality.”

DevaCurl: The hair care line said it would make a $50,000 donation to Black Lives Matter. “We all have a role to play and must act in any way we can. Change needs to happen, now.” In addition, the brand will be “sharing resources and links to organizations making an impact” on its Stories.



Deviant: “The system is not designed to protect POC and until it does, these injustices prevail. Use your privilege to be heard. Speak up.” The skin care line is donating 15% of all profits from the month of June to both the Minnesota Freedom Fund and George Floyd Memorial Fund.

Covergirl: The beauty brand will be donating an undisclosed amount to the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Education Fund and Black Lives Matter stating, “Today and every day, we stand with the Black community, grieve with you and support you.”

E.l.f. Cosmetics: While pledging to donate $25,000 to Color of Change, the company also reposted images from other companies including Ulta and NYX Cosmetics.



F. Miller: The skin care line is matching and donating all of its proceeds from this previous weekend to the Audre Lorde Project, Black Visions Collective, Reclaim the Block and the Minnesota Freedom Fund. The brand is continuing to donate 20% of its sales in June to these organizations. “We will be taking this time to listen, reflect, learn/unlearn, and to continue to put our own time, voices, and action to use offline while highlighting the voices and work of Black people in our feed and stories.”

Farmacy: To start its support, the clean skin care line is donating $10,000 to Color of Change. The Instagram post include a quote from Ella Baker. “Until the killing of black men, black mothers’ sons, becomes as important to the rest of the country as the killing of a white mother’s son—we who believe in freedom cannot rest until this happens.”

Fourth Ray: On Saturday, the company announced that it will be donating an undisclosed amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the ACLU.



Fur: In addition to vowing to highlight black-owned businesses and artists on its Stories, the skin and hair care line will send donations to the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Brooklyn Bail Fund.

Glossier: $1,000,000 total will be donated to the movement with $500,000 distributed across Black Lives Matter, the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and We The Protesters. The other $500,000 will be used to create grants that support black-owned beauty businesses.

Glow Recipe: “What are you doing? Let’s share resources. Let’s have this conversation. We’re stronger together.” The skin care line donated $10,000 to Black Visions Collective and offered up suggestions on other organizations people could support like the North Star Health Collective.

Golde: As of May 30th through June 1st, the health and beauty company is donating all proceeds from its sales to the NAACP. Owner Trinity Mouzon Wofford shared a very personal message saying, “As a black person, what is most challenging about processing a moment like this has been digesting the widespread shock and disbelief that racism still, in fact, exists.”



Goody Hair: “Equality and peace happen when we all come together as a community. And by helping communities address issues like safety, justice, education, housing and mental health, real change IS possible.” In this vein, the hair accessory and styling brand is donating an unspecified amount to the National Urban League.

Herbivore Botanicals: The skin care and wellness brand has raised $46,000 that will be directly donated to Black Lives Matter and the ACLU Foundation. The company said its also internally spending the coming week “evaluating ways to continue this effort and actively contribute to anti-racism year round.”

Hero Cosmetics: “A future of equality can only be created by those who take action.” As of June 1st, proceeds from sales up to $10,000, are being donated to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund.

Honest Beauty: The company will be donating $100,000 to organizations fighting racial injustice like the NAACP’s Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Equal Justice Initiative. “Being Honest means talking about the things that hurt, the things that are the most difficult, even when it’s uncomfortable. We’re heartbroken to see what is happening and we are committed to a world that is safe for everyone, no matter who they are, no matter their race.” They have also agreed to match all employee donations to civil rights organizations.



Hourglass: “As a first step, Hourglass is donating $100,000 across these organizations: NAACP, Black Lives Matter, Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Loveland Foundation and Thurgood Marshall College Fund.” The beauty brand also listed all the organizations accounts and what their initiatives are for its followers.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.