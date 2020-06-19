9 Black-Owned Clothing Brands to Check Out

Over the past few weeks, the fashion community has come together to support the Black Lives Matter Movement and the fight against inequality and social injustice. Many brands have been taking several initiatives and are donating large or small amounts or sales proceeds towards various organizations working towards bringing about the change. Another great way to show support would be by shopping from black-owned businesses and celebrating the creativity by artists of color. Here is a list of brands to check out.

1. B.Freedom

Looking for some beautiful closet staples? Mmii Ubani, the owner of the brand B.Freedom bought to life her vision to create timeless pieces for women who are living in their freedom. The collections from this brand offer some stand out designs that are unique and made from quality fabrics.

2. Prayers and Plans

This luxury lounge-wear brand was founded in 2017 by Amaka Ikpeazu, the brand is inspired by faith, culture and travel. Each piece is designed to be functional and flattering for the modern day woman.

3. Tier NYC

This Brooklyn based streetwear brand, founded by Nigeria Ealey, Esaïe Jean-Simon, and Victor James offers classic style pigment dyed sets; hoodies and sweatpants made with quality fabric – available in many fun and trendy color options.

4. Jade Swim

The eco-friendly swimwear brand made with sustainable fabric selection, was founded by fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski who combines her minimalist aesthetic with innovative silhouettes and unique design details.

5. Pyer Moss

Pyer Moss was founded in 2013 by Kerby Jean-Raymond and has become an industry favorite. Shop these chic styles ranging from glam pleated gowns to trendy tees and sweatpants.

6. CASTAMIRA

A luxury swimwear brand founded by former Wilhelmina model Chantel Davis.The Maillots collection is inspired by the Oneness of all things. The swimsuits are well constructed with beautiful fits.

7. Samaria Leah

Designer Samaria Leah creates one-of-a-kind denim pieces, where the past meets present. The brand is a globally sourced – hand-picked and hand crafted vintage designs which are intricately distressed and embellished in LA.

8. Stella Jean

The Italian-Hatian designer, Stella Jean in her collections celebrates the meeting of different cultures through ethical fashion, each garment has a story to tell.

9. Diarrablu.

DIARRABLU is a contemporary lifestyle brand founded by Diarra Bousso. The brand’s ethos is focused on sustainability, wanderlust, tradition and algorithms. The pieces are known for being convertible, adjustable and wearable.

