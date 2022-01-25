Inside The Daily’s Winter Wonderland At Nemacolin!

January blues? Not on our watch! Last week The Daily hosted chicsters at Nemacolin, the 2,000-acre playground in the hills of Pennsylvania. Guests came in from all over the country to enjoy a week of spa treatments, winter sports, fine dining, a little astrology, and an endless amount of fun. Think Summer camp in the Winter with extraordinarily good looking people and you get the idea!

Our very first Winter Wonderland adventure welcomed Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Larsen Thompson, Gavin Casalengo, Luke and Melissa DiTella, Chad White, Serena Goh, Justin Livingston, Igee Okafor, Keke Lingard, Dougie Joseph, Sophie Sumner, Garrett Neff, Christina Caradona, Cory Bond, Josh Truesdell, Ashley Haas, Michael Yerger, Daisy Keech, Olivia Caputo, Victoria Deblauss, Francesca Vuillemin, and The Daily’s Alex Dickerson and Eddie Roche for four days of unforgettable memories. Here’s a recap of what went down:

Day One

Guests arrived from New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Nashville, Sarasota, and Dallas late on Tuesday afternoon to a deluxe gifting suite at the resort’s five-star Falling Rock property. (More on those goodies later!) Once everyone arrived and met their personal butler (yes, everyone had their own ‘Alfred’), they shuttled to a buffet dinner at The Peak followed by neon axe throwing and bowling. The resort’s PJ Magerko and Jordan Millington joined the group for dinner and reunited with a few of their friends such as Cory Bond and Chad White who were with us at The Daily’s Spring Fling last May.

Later, things moved outdoors for a DJ set by Luka Tacon (so good!) and a few hours in their new heated year-rounded pool at The Peak. Warning: serious eye candy alert ahead!

In keeping up with the “something for everyone” approach to hospitality, some guests skipped getting wet and enjoyed a S’mores moment at a bonfire by the pool. Never gets old.

Day Two

On Wednesday, the gang had their pick of activities to enjoy on the property. America’s sweethearts Larsen Thompson and Gavin Casalengo took in dogsledding while Justin Livingston got “the best pedicure and manicure of his life” at the Woodlands Spa. The resort also has a Holistic Healing Center, where some of the group received acupuncture, whole body cryotherapy, or float therapy.

In the afternoon, everyone headed to PJ’s for a private art class, ice cream, and some adult beverages. Nemacolin’s legendary art collection features over 1,000 individual pieces including works from Fernando Botero, Clarice Smith, and George Hertzel. Our group made an impressive effort with Serena Goh and Chad White winning high praise for their masterpieces!

Dinner was a black-tie affair with the group bringing their lewks to the resort’s incredible high-end restaurant, Lautrec. Lautrec has been awarded both the Forbes Five-Star and AA Five-Diamond Restaurant: one of only 32 restaurants worldwide to have received both accolades. Furthermore, there’s also a 1,200 bottle wine list housed in the resort’s prized cellar, the largest wine cellar in Pennsylvania.

After dinner, guests headed to The Cigar Bar where they indulged in some cigars. Do you know what this group likes more than cigars? Taking pictures in cigar bars! The room is Instagram gold.

Day Three

It’s not a Winter Wonderland excursion without an ice skating moment. On Thursday afternoon, everyone headed to Nemacolin’s on-site ice skating rink for a few hours of winter’s favorite past-time.

Other guests stopped by the Woodlands Auto Toy Store, which features the Hardy family’s incredible collection of rare and antique automobiles. A must-see on the property! Olivia Caputo headed to the Golf Academy to check out their TrackMan golf.

All good things must fini and Nemacolin left the gang with another unforgettable departure dinner, hosted at Horizon Point. The theme of the private dining experience? Astrology! Each course was Zodiac inspired and the night included personalized readings from angel on earth, Francesca Vuillemin, who wowed guests with intimate and optimistic insights about their future.

It’s been a rough few years for everyone, so discovering real life magic again at Nemacolin was a game changer for our group. A huge thanks to the incredible team at Nemacolin especially Jennifer El Khessassi, Cyndi Brown, Chandra Sloboda, and Chris Baran for making it so special once more. We can’t wait to come back!

Photos by Hannah Turner-Harts and Caroline Fiss

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.