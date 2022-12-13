Daily Gift Guide: 10 Best Stocking Stuffers For Beauty Lovers

Need some last minute stocking stuffer ideas? We’ve got you! Here is a roundup of our top 10 favorite beauty items to fill your stockings with this year

A glow-giving treatment that instantly restores radiance to skin. Best for tackling blocked pores, dull, or rough skin.

Protect and revive lips through the winter months and beyond with this clean lip care system for day, night, and every moment in between. The limited edition Lip Set comes with ILIA’s award-winning daily lip balm, overnight lip mask, and tinted lip balm.

Cheekbones that emit a mega-watt glow all night long? Easy, with this popular duo.

There’s no shade more festive than red. This set includes two longwear nail polish options and the Gel Couture Shiny Top Coat to sustain your mani through all the parties on your cal.

Give the gift of a facial at home with mini versions of the Vitamin C + Peptide 24 moisturizer for day, and the Retinol24 + Peptide moisturizer for night.

Time to let your hair shine! A blend of four lightweight hair oils that increases hydration, strength, and luster, while nixing frizz.

Formulated with avocado oil, this rich eye cream treatment delivers rich hydration—so no one has to know about all those late nights!

Take your lashes to new heights this holiday season. Featuring a new smooth glide formula and soft, wavy bristle brush, Lash Paradise leaves feathery and flirty, just in time for your next visit to the dance floor.

Why chose one?! The Mini Mist Collection features all five of Mario Badescu’s must-have facial sprays and is a skincare lover’s dream set. Pro tip: keep them in the fridge (beside the Champagne!) for an instant morning refresh.

Yes…you need SPF in the winter! Nourish your skin from head to toe with the OG clean SPF lotion, then get a boost of glow or a natural finish with two of Supergoop!’s cult-fave SPF multitaskers: Unseen Sunscreen and Glowscreen. Plus, you can take them anywhere in their reusable (and recyclable!) sunny yellow pouch.

