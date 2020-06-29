9 Products to Add to your Skincare Routine After Wearing Face Masks

Wearing a face mask while visiting most public places is now the new normal and absolutely essential – however it may require you to make a few tweaks in your skincare routine to protect any adverse effects caused due to prolonged period of covering your face, specially as we head into the hot summer months. Simply by focusing on exfoliation, switching to a lightweight moisturizer, and incorporating calming, soothing ingredients, can help alleviate stressed, irritated skin resulting from your face mask. Here are a few products to consider.

1. African Botanics Baobab Clay Oxygenating Cleanser, Price: $60

The Baobab Clay Oxygenating Cleanser by African Botanics is a detoxifying and balancing facial cleanser. Ideal for those exposed to effects of urban stress, pollution, or harsh, dry climates or for anyone who’s complexion needs a little TLC.

2. Origins Modern Friction Nature’s Gentle Dermabrasion, Price: $43

A rice-starch based exfoliator recommended for all skin types, leaves your skin feeling polished, smooth and luminous.

3. Tata Harper Purifying Pore Detox Cleanser, Price: $76

A gel-to-oil cleanser that purges pores and fights free radicals for a daily pollution detox. Best for blocked pores, pollutants, or oily skin.

4. Orveda Prebiotic Emulsion, Price: $330

The Prebiotic Emulsion acts as a lipid-restoring, soothing, intensive moisturizer designed for compromised or sensitive skin, it comes with a the reusable (washable) silicone mask for best results.

5. Susanne Kaufmann Calming Mask, Price: $75

Susanne Kaufmann calming mask soothes redness and irritation and provides instant comfort – ideal after long days of wearing a face cover, it helps activate the skin’s natural defense system.

6. KNESKO Nanogold Repair Collagen Face Mask, Price: $45 (single mask), $150 (4-pack)

The Nanogold Repair collagen face mask by KNESKO helps to minimize dryness and redness while firming and repairing the skin.

7. MALIN+GOETZ SPF 30 Face Moisturizer, Price: $40

Residue-free moisturizing sunscreen by MALIN+GOETZ synthesizes soothing allantoin and willow herb extract to gently but effectively calm redness and irritation associated with sun exposure.

8. Kiehl’s Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask, Price: $45

An all time favorite, the Kiehl’s brightening face mask with turmeric and cranberry – leaves your skin feeling energized, radiant.

9. Farmacy Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer with Moringa and Papaya, Price: $38

A vegan oil-free daily moisturizer that delivers lightweight, lasting hydration without leaving skin feeling greasy.

