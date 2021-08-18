American Express Hits The Hamptons!

Rafael Mason, senior vice president of U.S. Premium Products at American Express, tells THE DAILY SUMMER about its new Platinum Card, how they’ve teamed up with Saks Fifth Avenue, Equinox, and Resy, and what they’ve got on a tap on the East End this season

Tell us about the new Platinum Card that launched this summer. What’s different?

The Platinum Card is now a true lifestyle Card. We’ve expanded the travel benefits our Card Members love and added a set of new premium everyday benefits across dining, entertainment, wellness, and retail. New perks include credits for hotels, CLEAR, Equinox, and digital entertainment. Card Members also have access to the new Global Dining Access Program by Resy. The Platinum Card now offers access to more than $1,400 in value.

Amex has always been synonymous with travel. Now you’re evolving to lifestyle. Talk to us about this evolution and your new partners.

Platinum has set the bar for premium for nearly 40 years. And with this relaunch with its expanded benefits, Platinum is now a premium lifestyle Card designed for how people live today. We see a huge demand for travel and dining, and a new appreciation for the comforts of home. The new Platinum Card offers a set of benefits that serves them if they’re traveling or staying closer to home. We looked for partners who care about our customers as much as we do, and can provide something new, interesting, and valuable to them. For example, our Card Members love to travel, but want to get through the airport faster, so we added a CLEAR credit to help speed them through airport security. We know streaming is important to our Card Members. In fact, nearly 80 percent of our Card Members used the streaming offer we had last year. Now we have an embedded entertainment benefit that offers credits with Peacock, Audible, SiriusXM, and The New York Times.

Why was it the right time to reintroduce the new Card?

Our Card Members aspire to more. They don’t want to return to life as usual, they want it to be better. With this launch, we deliver better travel, better dining, and better everyday lifestyle benefits. The new Platinum Card celebrates everyday adventure when you’re at home or out and about. People are out this summer and buying again.

How are you elevating experiences for Card Members?

To celebrate the launch of the new Platinum, we’re hosting a number of exclusive experiences for Card Members throughout the summer. In collaboration with Equinox, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Resy, these events will bring to life Platinum Card benefits and showcase the unique value that comes with Membership.

What is the American Express Platinum x Saks: Star Island Summer in Montauk?

We’re teaming up with Saks Fifth Avenue to bring an unexpected retreat to Montauk over three weekends in August. The experience offers Card Members exclusive access to a retail destination and summer activities featuring alfresco dining, live DJ music, mini-golf sculpture park, playful programming, and more. Card Members can enjoy marina views in private picnic pockets that include a basket with curated items from local businesses. Cocktails by L’Avenue at Saks will be available to purchase alongside a curated menu by Gurney’s Star Island.

Amex has had a longtime presence in the Hamptons. Why is this area an important market to be in?

We want to meet our Card Members where they are. For this summer event series, we’re tapping into key locations where we know they’re spending their time. The Hamptons has been a popular summer destination for many of our Platinum Card Members, and we’re providing them with unique experiences throughout the summer.

What else is on tap for American Express for the rest of the year?

You can expect additional exclusive events popping up throughout the rest of the year in collaboration with our partners. We’ll have more to share soon— stay tuned!

