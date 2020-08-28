As Seen on Social! All the Cool Things Cool People Wore This Week

Welcome to A*S*O*S; a roundup of the pieces that caught our eye on the gram this week. Ready, set, double tap, and shop!
1.Heidi Klum in a Pre-Fall 2020 sequin dress by Redemption on America’s Got Talent Live Show 3.
2. Kamala Harris’ niece Meena wears a floral ARIAS dress while endorsing her aunt for the VP nomination.
3. Sofia Richie wears a sarong by size inclusive swimwear brand 437 to celebrate turning 22.
4. Bella Hadid fronts Burberry’s new The Pocket Bag campaign.
5. Kerry Washington wears ASTR The Label floral top while on The View.
6. Zoey Deutch fronts the new Fendi Peekaboo campaign
7. Ashley Moore in a TRIANGL bikini and Sweats by Sam.
8. Jessica Wang giving us dress envy in a frock by Hemant and Nandita.
9. Elsa Hosk chilling at home in LIVINCOOL crewneck and shorts.
10. Paris Hilton in LaQuan Smith for the Sunday Times Style.
