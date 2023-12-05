Chico’s Celebrates The Holidays At Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular

There’s nothing more fun during the holidays in New York City than getting dressed up for a night out to see Radio City’s annual Christmas Spectacular starring the iconic Rockettes. The folks at Chico’s know this and recently invited digital creators and some of the stars of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchises for a night out on the town with the season’s hottest ticket.

Chico’s welcomed Dorinda Medley, Dolores Catania and boyfriend Paulie Connell, Caroline Manzo, Jenny and Freddie Cipoletti, Brianne Manz, Laura and Nicholas Herber, Sophie Sumner, Charlotte Bridgeman, Anna Page, and more, who were decked out in the latest holiday looks from the popular retailer.

The evening began with a special cocktail reception and bites in the private Roxy suite before guests were brought into the famed Radio City Music Hall for the performance. The 90-minute show features nine awe-inspiring numbers with more than 140 performers (and a countless amount of Santa Claus cameos!) as the Rockettes sing, dance, and wow kids of all ages. The Christmas Spectacular runs through January 4th. Not to be missed!

