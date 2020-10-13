Never Get Dressed Again: Celebrity-favorite Alo Yoga Branches Out Into Cashmere

RIP your go-to denim jeans. Alo Yoga has given us yet another new reason to relegate our usual Fall Winter clothing rotation to the back of the closet, as the athleisure brand launches its first 100% cashmere collection.

Alo, a favorite of everyone from Gigi Hadid Kaia Gerber to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Cindy Crawford, has revealed its most luxe drop to date: an offering of insanely soft lounge suits in black and heather grey. The pieces can also be bought as separates, with the Jet Sweat crew neck sweater and the hoodie costing $225 and 250 respectively, and the high-waist pants costing $250. Alternatively, go all in with the full set for $475-500. After all, can you really put a price on this level of cosy-induced happiness?

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for paparazzi pics to see how LA-based celebs style these off-duty pieces. Your move, Hailey Bieber…..

Shop the collection here.

