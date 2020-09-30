Condé Nast Names First-ever Global Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Reverses Pay Cuts for Staffers

Condé Nast has announced Yashica Olden as its global chief diversity and inclusion officer, a new role recently created by the legacy publishing company. Olden will be responsible for developing and implementing diversity and inclusion strategies across the company’s entire portfolio.

Tennessee-native Olden was previously the executive director of inclusion and diversity on WWP’s global culture team. She also served as the interim global inclusion lead for British insurance company Aviva and as the first head of diversity and inclusion for the United Nations World Food Program in Italy. Her impressive resume also boasts experience working on diversity and inclusion teams for Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse, and Sandoz.

The Wellesley College-graduate will report to Stan Duncan, chief people officer of Condé Nast, when she begins her role on October 26.

He said in a release announcing her appointment, “Yashica brings a wealth of experience in helping elevate diversity and inclusion strategies in large companies like ours and I’m looking forward to her insight and counsel in helping move our workplace culture forward.”

Olden also said she’s “excited’ to begin.

“Condé Nast plays an important role in shaping culture and people’s opinions about the events taking place in our world today. I’m excited to join the team and work with the incredibly talented editors, writers, designers and marketers to embed a global diversity and inclusion framework into every aspect of the business.”

In other Condé news, the company is set to reverse pay cuts implemented five months ago.

As a result of the pandemic, C-suite executives and staffers making more than $100,000 had their pay slashed by between 10% and 20%, effective May 1. Anna Wintour had a 20% pay cut, while Roger Lynch, CEO of the company, took a 50% hit. U.S.-based staff are now set to see their pay cheques return to robust glory, starting tomorrow.

