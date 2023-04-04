Adriana Lima Back In The Hot Seat For Victoria’s Secret, RIP Michael Roberts, A Burberry Pop-up, Plus! The Whole Barbie Cast: Revealed!

“She’s back!” Victoria’s Secret names Adriana Lima as new ambassador

Adriana Lima has returned to Victoria’s Secret, the brand that catapulted her to worldwide fame. The Brazilian supermodel and mother is now fronting the campaign for the new Heavenly Eau de Parfum, and Victoria’s Secret teased that there’s plenty more to come from Lima throughout the year. The mom-of-three, 41, was captured by Sølve Sundsbø in a light and airy scene to capture the new fragrance. ““I’m so excited to be working with Victoria’s Secret again, the brand has always been like family to me,” Lima said in a release. “Being the face of this iconic campaign and fragrance is so special because it beautifully compliments a woman’s radiance, which is symbolic of Victoria’s Secret’s inspiring mission of celebrating every woman. It was amazing being on set again with everyone, and we had the best time bringing this message to life through this timeless fragrance.”

Warner Bros. reveals full Barbie cast

It really is a Barbie world. This morning, Warner Bros. dropped 24 posters, showcasing all the talent who’ll round out the cast for the upcoming Barbie live-action movie, out July 21. Among those joining Margot Robbie in the Greta Gerwig flick are Dua Lipa (mermaid Barbie), Issa Rae (president Barbie), Kate McKinnon (gymnast Barbie), Nicola Coughlan (diplomat Barbie), Alexandra Shipp (writer Barbie), Ritu Arya (journalist Barbie), Hari Nef (doctor Barbie, Emma Mackey (physicist Barbie), Ana Cruz Kayne (judge Barbie), and Sharon Rooney (lawyer Barbie). Phew! While we already knew that a fluoro lycra-clad Ryan Gosling would be playing the main Ken doll, he’ll also be joined by Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Scott Evans, and Michael Cera as umm, Allan? Plus! There’ll be humans too, with Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Helen Mirren, Connor Swindells, and Jamie Demetriou set to grace screens in the pink-hued fantasy flick this summer.

Watch the new trailer, which also dropped today, below:

Michael Roberts has died, aged 75

British fashion journalist and multi-hyphenate Michael Roberts, who shaped many publications’ fashion coverage during his tenure on various mastheads, has died at his home in Sicily, Italy. Early in his career, Roberts held an influential role at Tatler in the UK, before moving to the States alongside editor Tina Brown where he continued their collaboration as she took up the reins at Vanity Fair in 1984. As fashion and style director at the magazine during Brown’s hey day, he was responsible for iconic imagery, such as Brown’s first-ever cover, featuring Helmut Newton image of a blindfolded Daryl Hannah. He later joined Brown at The New Yorker as fashion director there, where his vivid and stylish illustrations shone on covers and from the publication’s pages. Among his numerous roles, Roberts was design director of British Vogue, Paris editor of Vanity Fair, and editor of Boulevard magazine. As an artist, he published many illustrated books, including his collaboration with Grace Coddington, GingerNutz: The Jungle Memoir of a Model Orangutan, art directed an award-winning music video for Bryan Ferry, and directed the 2017 documentary Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards about Manolo Blahnik. His photography was published by countless international Vogue editions, as well as The Sunday Times and the Independent on Sunday. Last year, he was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to fashion. RIP.

So sad to wake up to hear that Michael Roberts passed. Growing up obsessed with magazines and fashion, I worshipped him and his incredible vision. Especially as he was one of the few Black editors in the business. What a loss. 💔 pic.twitter.com/qLNucqnBkr — Linduh Evangelista (@marcuslmorris) April 3, 2023

Sad to hear about the passing of fashion journo Michael Roberts – his @newyorker sketches from the European shows encapsulated the collections with wit, humor, and a shrewd eye. Fashion is a silly business and he took it seriously, but was also in on the joke … pic.twitter.com/sfkkXiA9pJ — Max Berlinger (@Berlinger) April 4, 2023

a fine artist, a photographer and an editor — michael roberts was a multi-talented figure in the fashion world. from his gorgeous cutout works in magazines to his invigorating honesty about shows, he was and will continue to be an inspiration to all. RIP 🤍 pic.twitter.com/enYw8bweKB — Nathan (@muglerize) April 4, 2023

RIP, Michael Roberts, a fashion editor and collage artist who made some of my favorite new yorker covers of all time, who died yesterday at 75. Two of his covers still hang on my office walls — his work is iconic to me. pic.twitter.com/0fMAmuKx2p — rachel syme (@rachsyme) April 4, 2023

The Burberry Trench pop-up opens in NYC

Spring showers? No problem. Burberry is launching a rainwear pop-up experience, open now through May 2. The pop-up will see artisans from Burberry’s Castleford manufacturing site and New York City-based tailors on hand for bespoke personalization, with options to customize your trench with buttons, embroidery, or unique patches. Taking a nod from new creative director Daniel Lee’s debut runway show which took place during London Fashion Week in February, the space will also feature an overhanging tent as the window’s take on a new guise thanks to Lee’s recent rebranding of the heritage house. The pop-up is open Monday-Sunday in line with store hours at the 693 Fifth Avenue store.

Images: Courtesy

L’Oréal acquires Aesop

L’Oréal has purchased Aesop, the cult-favorite Australian skincare and fragrance brand, in a deal that reportedly cost over $2.5 billion. Known for its use of natural ingredients and distinctive aesthetic, the acquisition of Aesop aligns with L’Oréal’s plan to broaden its range of luxury beauty brands and meet the increasing demand for eco-friendly, organic, and sustainable products.

