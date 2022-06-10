Daily Media: Julie Wainwright Steps Down At The RealReal, Kara Swisher’s New Podcast For Vox, Plus Moves At Schutz, Acne Studios, And More

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Julie Wainwright, founder at The RealReal, is stepping down as CEO. Rati Sahi Levesque and Robert Julian are now co-interim CEO.

2. Mariko Ichikawa is now merchandising director of Hearst’s The Tower.

3. Dana Rocco is now COO at Pink Chicken.

4. Molly Brown is now account director at L52 NY.

5. Mark Holcomb is now director, fashion & lifestyle at H&S.

6. Casey Frantz is now public relations manager at Schutz.

7. Audrey Turner is now public relations coordinator, North Americas at Acne Studios.

8. Margot Humbert is now general manager, USA at Biologique Recherche.

9. Tina Milteer is now senior account executive at Michele Marie PR. Claire Bower and Katie Davidson are now account executives at the company.

10. Mallory Johnston is now public relations & communications manager at The RealReal.

11. Kara Swisher will launch a new twice-weekly interview show for the Vox Media Podcast Network this fall.

12. MUSE Model Management is now representing Anna Cleveland.

13. PURPLE is now representing Aman.

14. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing KORA Organics and Living Proof.

15. COLLECTIVE Los Angeles is now representing Lisou.

16. Rogers & Cowan PMK is now representing The Summer Club.

17. The Consultancy PR is now representing Salvatori, Vitruvi, and Sarah Solis Design Studio.

18. BLKpr is now representing Teddy Fresh.

19. Tracetenberg & Co. is now representing medicube, Sono Bello, It Just Works, and The Brush Guard.

20. IFP Communications is now representing Nuts.com and Momotaro Apotheca.

21. SC PR Consulting is now representing Akosha Swimwear.

22. DKC is now representing Bubble.

23. Cultural Counsel is now representing the Art Dealers Association of America.

24. Pull PR is now representing Leni Swims.

25. Hillcrest Communications is now representing Kindroot and Jivana.

26. Salt + Ruttner is now representing HAVLY.

