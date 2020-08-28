The Latest Daily Summer Is Here!

HamptonsNews

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche

The latest issue of The Daily Summer is out now!

Inside, catch up on all the latest happenings in the Hamptons this season. We check in with model Devon Windsor to get the scoop on her namesake collection, take our Hamptons editor, Lizzie Bickford, on a visit to Zadig & Voltaire’s East Hampton store, and find out how Nicole Miller is growing her empire with the debut of an activewear collection.

Plus! Think you’ve heard stories about renters from hell? You haven’t heard anything until you hear how one family and their dog destroyed a Southampton mansion earlier this year.

….And did we mention pages of pages of fashion, fashion, fashion? What are you waiting for!

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

