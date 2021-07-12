Editor’s Pick: An ETRO Paisley Summer Frock

What: Talk about a summer frock! This Crepon dress is crafted entirely from silk, making it the ultimate piece to dance in against an ocean breeze, all while keeping you cool whilst sipping cocktails under the summer sun! In true ETRO fashion, the piece touts a fun paisley print, chock-full of bright yellows, pinks, purples, and blues.

Who: Founded in 1968 on the principles of Italian tailoring and excellence, fused with splashy prints, ETRO continues to adapt and epitomize what Italian fashion should feel and look like, season after season.

Why: There’s often more than what meets the eye—especially with this flowing number. A floral paisley print is the first to greet you, but what follows are sensual ruches, subtle ruffling, decorative tassels, and intricate strap detailing that gives way to an alluring low back. The silhouette nods to cultivated elegance, while the sexy silhouette and rainbow of color brings a little dose of hedonism to mind. You had us at ciao!

How much: $2,994

Where: ETRO

