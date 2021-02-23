10 Made In Italy Womenswear Brands We’re Swooning Over

Welcome to your new obsession: the Italy Pavilion on Coterie’s digital trade show site. Until March 16, the platform has a designated area for discovering the best of Made in Italy fashion. Join us as we explore the offering and uncover everything you need to know. First up, a who’s who of chic, everyday womenswear brands!

Claude Milano

Founded in 2014, Claude Milano is all about standout suiting and sophisticated separates in rich fabrics such as velvet and silk. We dare you not to keep double tapping on images of these sumptuous printed blazer dresses.

Twinset Milano

Having made waves Stateside for several years now, Twinset likely needs no introduction. The brand has its origins in Capri, where it was founded by Simona Barbieri and Tiziano Sgarbi in 1987. Fast forward some three decades and the ready to wear line has found fans across the globe, thanks to supermodel endorsement from Emily Ratajkowski, Georgia May Jagger, Barbara Palvin, and Irina Shayk.

Tricot Chic

Luxe knitwear is Tricot Chic’s bread and butter. While the brand, founded in 1972 in Paderno d’Adda, has since expanded into ready-to-wear beyond knitwear, the same painstaking attention to detail that was an early brand signature is still apparent, and everything is still 100% made in Italy with the founding family at the helm.

Suprema

Alfio Vanuzzo and Morena Baldan founded Suprema in 1981 with a vision to create high quality leather and shearling apparel. Mission: accomplished! The company is still known for its impeccable specialized pieces, with seasonally-designed offerings for both men and women.

Altacruna Altacruna creates exactly the kind of chic, coverup outerwear that we’re dreaming of right now while in chilly New York. In short: the type of unique and detailed leather, fur, and velvet coats that will keep you warm and ensure you stand out from the crowd on the subway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Altacruna (@altacruna) Metamorfosi The Metamorfosi woman isn’t afraid to make a statement. The ethos of the brand, founded in 2012, is geared at being free-thinking, imaginative, and original—but with a nod to timeless style. Just the kind of vibe we like to exude!

Shaft Jeans

When it comes to denim, we like ours to stand the test of time—so it’s no surprise that we turn to premium Florence-based brand Shaft Jeans, which has been in the business since 1968. As the cool kids say, “icons only,” please!

Whyci Milano

Season after season, Whyci Milano’s dedicated and loyal customers return to the third-generation family brand for elegant classics. Think: elevated wardrobe staples in silk, wool, cashmere, linen, and cotton. Bella!

Ploumanac’h

Inspired by Bretton shores, each Ploumanac’h cashmere sweater is hand-painted, individually crafted, and thoroughly unique. It’s no wonder than both sexes repeatedly fall for the ocean-influenced prints and hues. We challenge you to find a more calming and therapeutic wardrobe hero!

Mou

Created by two Capri-based sisters, Mou was launched in 2000 as a destination for youthful, contemporary women with a dynamic spirit and a romantic soul. And with approachable pricing and a comfort-meets-chic offering, what’s not to love!

