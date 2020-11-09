Meet The ‘Granfluencers’ Making Up To $9K Per Insta Post

Just when you thought you’d heard every influencer-related term in the book, enter a new social media genre: the granfluencers.

Interested in the rise of elderly content creators this year, TopRatedCasinos.co.uk analyzed data from Influencer Marketing Hub to discover their earning potential and see which stylish septuagenarians made the biggest splash on social.

One notable figure, who likely needs no introduction is Helen Ruth Elam, better known as the sassy @baddiewinkle. The data showed that Elam, 92, can command up to $9,815 per sponsored post. The hilarious and inimitable Kentucky-native came to prominence online at the ripe old age of 85—and her viral tagline “Stealing Your Man Since 1928” has ensured she’s stayed in the spotlight ever since. The mom-of-one currently has an impressive 3.6 million followers.

Other notable ‘granfluencers’ include fashion icon Lyn Slater, who can make up to $2,984 a post. Fashion fans are probably already following the incredibly chic and stylish influencer, whose handle is @accidentalicon. And of course there’s the #MrStealYourGrandma—Irvin Randle—who usually generates $1,400 per post, and the couple Tsuyoshi and Tomi Seki, who can make up to $3,292 for an outfit post.

Speaking of couples, British duo Pauline and Geoffrey Walker also make about $1,445 for a sponsored post on their whacky account.

Must be nice!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.