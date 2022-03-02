Watch The Louboutin Fall ’22 Presentation & Surprise Performance Here On Thursday At 10AM EST

Feel like spending a morning in Paris with us? Oui, oui! Luckily we’re giving you a front row seat, virtually, to the latest Loubishow. Christian Louboutin will reveal his latest collection for the iconic brand via a digital presentation….and a surprise live performance! We can hardly wait. Join us back here on Thursday, March 3 at 10AM EST for some swoon-worthy shoes.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.