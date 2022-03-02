NewsRunway

Watch The Louboutin Fall ’22 Presentation & Surprise Performance Here On Thursday At 10AM EST

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan

Feel like spending a morning in Paris with us? Oui, oui! Luckily we’re giving you a front row seat, virtually, to the latest Loubishow. Christian Louboutin will reveal his latest collection for the iconic brand via a digital presentation….and a surprise live performance! We can hardly wait. Join us back here on Thursday, March 3 at 10AM EST for some swoon-worthy shoes.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

Watch The Christian Dior Couture Show Live...

Daily News: Bebe Rexha Wows At Bloomies,...

Inside Christian Louboutin’s Chic ‘Loubillusions’ Presentation And...

Editor’s Pick: Christian Louboutin’s Exclusive Hamptons Capsule...

Red Soles Under The Stars! Inside The...

Christian Louboutin Joins Idris And Sabrina Elba...

Your Chic Sheet To What’s Happening In...

Welcome To The Neighborhood! Inside Christian Louboutin’s...

Daily News: Leslie Wexner Steps Down, Bella...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X